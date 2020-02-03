OMYF Spotlight: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida/Grace Medical Home

ORLANDO – The better a child eats, the more likely it is they will excel in school, in athletics and in other recreational activities. In addition to helping prevent and/or combat diet-related illnesses, a nutritious meal plan sharpens minds, fuels us physically and enhances our motivation.

Thanks to the work of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and the Grace Medical Home, there are more children in this area who are healthier and on the right track largely because they are consuming the right foods and the right amount of them.

Earlier this year, the two entities received a $100,000 collaborative grant from the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) that will go towards making sure food insecure pediatric patients are more nourished. It was the second straight year they both received funding from the OMYF.

“We are extremely appreciative,” said Rachel Stankiewitch, the health and hunger programs manager at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. “We couldn’t do the work in the community without support from foundations like the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. They are a great partner. We appreciate their trust and what we’re able to do in the community with that partnership.”

OMYF’s donation has helped the Second Harvest Food Bank deliver healthy food boxes to Grace Medical Home pediatric patients, who also receive guidance from nutritionists. The impact this has had on youth is immense and both organizations are excited to be able to help even more at-risk children in the days, weeks, months and years ahead.

So far, 102 pediatric patients and families have been enrolled in the program and 409 healthy food boxes have been given out. Each member has also learned how to incorporate healthy food into their diet while having their comprehensive medical needs routinely examined.

“The outcomes have been tremendous,” said Stephanie Garris, the CEO of Grace Medical Home. “We see teenagers losing weight. (We see) better lab indicators, preventing the onset of diet-related illnesses. It’s really been remarkable.”

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Grace Medical Home were two of 16 organizations that received a combined $1 million-plus from the OMYF this year. Over the past 30 years, over $25 million has been distributed by the OMYF to empower Central Florida children and help them grow to their full potential.

"On behalf of the entire DeVos family, we are so honored to be able to give back to this great Orlando community each year on this very important day," said Magic Chairman Dan DeVos. "The foundation of our family has always been one surrounded in community work whether it is through time, treasure or whatever you are able to give. It is incredibly important because we all benefit so much from this amazing community. I truly am honored to be able to share in the excitement of all of these very deserving organizations."

The DeVos family’s investment in the OMYF covers all administrative costs which allows for 100 percent of all donations to go directly to the foundation to benefit children and families in need throughout Central Florida each year. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the upcoming 2020 Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.

The second annual Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, the signature fundraiser for the OMYF, will be held March 13-15, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The weekend of events is set to feature exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival featuring live music, live auction displays, an e-auction, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest also receives an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. Last year's Orlando Wine Festival & Auction raised $900,000 for the OMYF.