OMYF Spotlight: Orlando Science Center/Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County

ORLANDO – For a second straight year, the Orlando Science Center and the Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County received a collaborative grant from the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF).

The $300,000 donated to these two organizations last year and the $100,000 added on to that this season is helping more children, specifically those in preschool, become better learners in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM).

Research shows that the earlier a child is exposed to STEAM education the more likely it is that they will engage in more experimental learning, become better problem solvers, embrace collaboration and be more creative thinkers.

“I can’t say enough about the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation,” said JoAnn Newman, president and CEO of the Orlando Science Center. “Getting an award like this from an organization like the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation is just this stamp of approval and it means so much to us as an organization to get that. We’re extremely appreciative and grateful and it’s been such a nice collaboration.”

A visit to the Orlando Science Center is always a fun adventure for children – one that helps them become more innovative while increasing their knowledge. The museum also offers many educational opportunities for youth. From field trips to summer camps and from science competitions to homeschool programs, the Orlando Science Center is in many ways like a one-stop academic shop for science and other related subjects.

Its mission is having a profound impact on many pre-kindergarteners across Osceola County, which puts a smile on the face of Michelle Alfred, the program services manager at the Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County. The assistance from the OMYF and the strong bond her organization has with the Orlando Science Center is giving more at-risk children and their teachers the resources they need to achieve optimal results.

“We are extremely appreciative of the Orlando Magic because it is providing opportunities for teachers that they otherwise wouldn’t have access to and it allows us to increase our capacity in the area of professional development and the number of kids being exposed to STEAM,” Alfred said.

The Orlando Science Center and the Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County were two of 16 organizations that received a combined $1 million-plus from the OMYF this year. Over the past 30 years, more than $25 million has been distributed by the OMYF to empower Central Florida children and help them grow to their full potential.

"On behalf of the entire DeVos family, we are so honored to be able to give back to this great Orlando community each year on this very important day," said Magic Chairman Dan DeVos. "The foundation of our family has always been one surrounded in community work whether it is through time, treasure or whatever you are able to give. It is incredibly important because we all benefit so much from this amazing community. I truly am honored to be able to share in the excitement of all of these very deserving organizations."

The DeVos family’s investment in the OMYF covers all administrative costs which allows for 100 percent of all donations to go directly to the foundation to benefit children and families in need throughout Central Florida each year. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the upcoming 2020 Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.

The second annual Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, the signature fundraiser for the OMYF, will be held March 13-15, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The weekend of events is set to feature exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival featuring live music, live auction displays, an e-auction, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest also receives an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. Last year's Orlando Wine Festival & Auction raised $900,000 for the OMYF.