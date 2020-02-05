OMYF Spotlight: Central Florida Community Arts

ORLANDO – Not only do the performing arts help reveal, develop and accentuate our more unique talents, they also broaden our minds and connect us to others. From singing in a choir to acting in live theater and from playing instruments in a band to dancing in a show, performing arts are fun, educational and inspiring.

That’s what Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts), which was founded in 2010, wants people from all different cultures and backgrounds to realize. Now, after some financial assistance from the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), more youth in the area are going to be able to participate in performing arts and learn from them.

Earlier this year, CFCArts was one of 16 local entities to receive grant money from the OMYF. The $50,000 given to CFCArts is going to make the arts more accessible and affordable for at-risk youth in the region.

“We are so very appreciative,” said Joshua Vickery, founder and executive director of CFCArts. “The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation has such an incredible reputation in our region that we’re grateful for the dollars and we’re also as grateful for the stamp of approval and support of the foundation. It’s really a huge honor.”

Community service, creativity, quality, integrity, wholesome entertainment and inclusiveness are the core values of CFCArts, which offers a variety of youth programs including musical theater, vocal ensemble, and orchestra for young artists. The impact it has already made on youth and families since inception has been significant. With the Magic’s donation, even more children and their families will be able to widen their artistic skills, become more creative and imaginative, and develop a greater appreciation for the arts.

With funds raised by the OMYF, over $1 million was distributed this year to the 16 charities combined. It was the 12th time in franchise history that at least $1 million was distributed through the OMYF since inception. In addition to the OMYF All-Star team announcement, which took place on Jan. 22 at Amway Center, the organizations that received the grant money were honored during the Magic’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that same day. After an extensive five-phase process, which began in April of 2019, the beneficiaries were approved by the OMYF Board.

The DeVos family’s investment in the OMYF covers all administrative costs which allows for 100 percent of all donations to go directly to the foundation to benefit children and families in need throughout Central Florida each year. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the upcoming 2020 Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.

The second annual Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, the signature fundraiser for the OMYF, will be held March 13-15, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The weekend of events is set to feature exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival featuring live music, live auction displays, an e-auction, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest also receives an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. Last year's Orlando Wine Festival & Auction raised $900,000 for the OMYF.