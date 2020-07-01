OMYBA Spotlight - Asia and Bassel

For this month’s OMYBA Spotlight we speak with two siblings from Oviedo who participated in our virtual camps earlier this summer. Asia and Bassel completed over two weeks of virtual camp, and have an impressive resume outside of basketball, including competing in the Special Olympics!

How old are you and how many years have you played basketball?

Asia: 17 years old and I have played basketball since I was 8 years old.

Bassel: 15 years old and I have played basketball since 7 years old.

Have you attended an Orlando Magic Youth Basketball camp in the past?

Asia & Bassel: This is our first Orlando Magic Youth Basketball camp but we have participated in many events at the YMCA sponsored by the Orlando Magic and we loved each and every one of them.

What was your favorite part of the Virtual Basketball camp?

Asia: Doing all the drills and working with an awesome coach.

Bassel:Doing all the drills and being able to participate. I wouldn’t have been able to participate if the camp was not virtual, so I am really happy for the opportunity.

What is your favorite basketball drill?

Asia: Shooting and crossovers.

Bassel: Layups.

Who is your favorite player on the Orlando Magic?

Asia: Terrance Ross and Nikola Vučević.

Bassel: Nikola Vučević and Aaron Gordon.

What is your favorite book?

Asia: "Inseparable: How Family and Sacrifice Forged a Path to the NFL." The story of Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin.

Bassel: "LeBron James: The Inspiring Story of One of Basketball’s Greatest Players."

Besides playing basketball, what other activities do you enjoy?

Asia: I won gold in the State Competition in Special Olympics cycling, bowling and basketball. I am hoping to represent Florida in the Special Olympics US Games when they come to Orlando in 2022.

Bassel: Competing in Special Olympics basketball, bowling, cycling, watching Youtube, and practicing Judo.