With Offense Starting to Click, Magic Now Look to Restore Defensive Swagger

DETROIT – As their players and coaches predicted when they resembled a team that couldn’t shoot straight early in the season, the Orlando Magic’s offense eventually came around and proved itself quite potent over the past seven games.

What the Magic never would have predicted, however, would be the slippages that have occurred defensively with a unit they feel has the talent, size and potential to be elite.

Proof of Orlando’s about-face offensively and defensively lies in the raw data from two drastically different stretches of the season. Over the first eight games of the season (a 2-6 start), the Magic managed to stay afloat with the NBA’s fifth-best defensive rating (101 points allowed per 100 possessions) by somewhat masking the league’s 29th-ranked offensive rating (103.6). However, in the seven games since (a 4-3 stretch), Orlando’s defense has plunged to 16th(108.9 points allowed per 100 possessions) while the offense has risen to sixth (111.6).

For the Magic (6-9) to snap their two-game losing streak on Monday against the Detroit Pistons – and ultimately become the playoff team that they feel they can become by the spring – change has to start at the defensive end of the floor, blossoming forward Jonathan Isaac stressed.

``I think starting off so great defensively and focusing so much on getting our offense going, and then when our offense got going, we took our eyes on our defense,’’ said Isaac, who had a career-best 25 points with his nine rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots on Saturday in Indiana. ``We’ve just got to get back to where we were and understand that we’re a defense-first team and do what we’ve got to do.’’

For proof of the power of their long-armed and, at times, suffocating defense, the Magic only need to look back to last season. Slogging along at a disappointing 20-31 in late January a season ago, the Magic went from 8thin the NBA in defense to first over the final 31 games. That dramatic improvement allowed the Magic to string together a 22-9 closing tear that vaulted them into the playoffs.

With defense on the forefront of his mind, head coach Steve Clifford made his point about the Magic’s lagging performance on that end of the floor prior to Sunday’s practice at Wayne State University in Detroit. Clifford showed his team video footage of how the Indiana Pacers carved Orlando up in a 111-106 victory on Saturday. Allowing the Pacers to shoot 54.4 percent and win the rebounding battle 42-33 negated a good offensive night for the Magic and ruined the team’s chances of snaring a victory while playing without injured standouts Nikola Vucevic (right ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right ankle sprain) and Michael Carter-Williams (hip irritation).

``Even (Saturday) night, against a good (Pacers’) defense on the road, we would have ranked 15thin offense and we were 25th in defense,’’ Clifford lamented. ``(Saturday) night was two things: Our pick-and-roll defense – which we worked a lot on (Sunday) – and our post defense, which normally has been good, but we struggled last night.

``We have enough,’’ Clifford added, referring to his team’s available talent. ``We’ve played 15 games, and other than the Milwaukee game (on Nov. 1), which we didn’t put a lot into, and the second half of the (first) Indiana game (on Nov. 10), when the second half got away from us, our effort has been good. But what we’re not doing is that we’re not playing with the mentality defensively that we need to have. Playing hard is not enough.’’

The Pacers, who were also without their leading scorer with Malcolm Brogdon out because of back spasms, got most of what they wanted against Orlando and shot better than 50 percent in all four quarters. The Pacers topped out 56.5 percent in a lopsided second quarter (for a 31-20 scoring advantage) and 55.6 percent in the deciding fourth period (for a 28-21 edge). In the end, Indiana captured its second win over the Magic this season when Myles Turner beat the Magic to an offensive rebound and Aaron Holiday drilled the game-winning 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining.

That confluence of events spoiled strong offensive nights from Evan Fournier (26 points), Markelle Fultz (13 points and nine assists) and Isaac (10-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers). Fultz ramped up his aggressiveness in an attempt to create offense for his team and registered 17 drives into the paint in the process.

``With a couple of our main guys out, I wanted to get guys going and I knew I had to be aggressive to help us make up those points that we were missing,’’ Fultz said. ``It’s just about me getting into the paint and letting my guys know if they are cutting, I’ll find them and also scoring when I have to.’’

Prior to the game, questions abounded about whether Orlando would be able to muster enough offense without Vucevic’s 17.1 points per game and Gordon’s 13.1 points per game. The Magic showed that they were more than capable offensively, yet their defense left plenty to be desired once again.

``We were one possession away from winning, I mean one rebound, really,’’ said Fournier, who made 11 of 23 shots and four of 10 3-point tries on Saturday. ``From every game, win or loss, you can learn from your mistakes. We definitely did some good things, but it wasn’t enough, and we have to understand that we have to do more to win.’’

Doing more defensively would be a good place to start for the Magic. After allowing just 99.8 points, 42.5 percent shooting and 30.8 percent accuracy from 3-point range over the first eight games of the season, the Magic’s defense has seen those numbers – 106.6 points allowed per game, 48.2 percent shooting surrendered and 40.1 percent given up from 3-point range – rise in the past seven games. Because the Magic have increasingly had issues with containing the ball – both in one-on-one situations and in pick-and-roll sets – Orlando has seen a spike in the points it is allowing in the paint. The Magic rank 17th in the NBA over the past seven games (47.7 paint points allowed per game) compared to ranking third in the first eight games of the season (42 paint points allowed per night).

Orlando was outscored 68-40 in the paint in a loss on Wednesday to Toronto. On Saturday, the Pacers held a 50-46 edge in paint points – many of those shots coming on floaters that the Magic don’t mind allowing as long as they are contested. Twice now this season, the Pacers found holes in the Magic’s defense with mid-range shots and floaters from the free throw line area.

``Cliff is right that we have to get into the ball and that’s definitely one thing that’s hurting us. But guys are just good now at floaters,’’ said Fournier, who struggled defensively in his matchups against Jeremy Lamb (13 points) and Doug McDermott (13 points). It’s a copy-cat league and guys are doing the same thing (against the Magic). If the (centers) are in drop (coverage), some teams are better at (shooting floaters) than others, but we can definitely be better defensively. When I get my work in and work on my (floating) shot, guys (on other teams) are doing the same thing. Guys are getting better at it and are hurting us with it.’’

Fultz, who will face off against Pistons’ point guard Derrick Rose – a player he has long idolized because of their similar skill set – feels the Magic gained some much-needed confidence even in defeat on Saturday. He believes it’s just a matter of time before the Magic make a big improvement defensively – just as they did with the offense following a slow start to the season.

``I think (Saturday) night was an eye-opener for us – even if nobody said it,’’ said Fultz, who is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists in 24 minutes a game. ``Seeing that we were able to stay in that game (without Vucevic and Gordon), it shows how talented we are and how deep our team is going into the bench. Wes (Iwundu) and Khem (Birch) came in and stepped up. It just shows that we’re going to compete. We’ve just got to lock in on defense and, like with our offense, keep getting better.’’

