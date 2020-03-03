Nikola Vucevic Dominant Against Blazers Once Again

ORLANDO – Nikola Vucevic matched his season high with 30 points on Monday night at Amway Center against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Orlando Magic’s starting center made 12 of his 24 shot attempts and three of his seven 3-point tries. His other 30-point performance this year came on Nov. 17 against the Washington Wizards.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Vucevic, now in his eighth season with the Magic, played well considering he has historically been dominant against the Blazers. The 29-year-old is now averaging 23.3 points in his career against Portland, his best scoring average against any one opponent.

The 53 combined points he scored in Orlando’s two games against Portland this season is actually the third most points he has racked up against this team in the same year. In his two games combined against the Blazers in 2014-15, the 7-footer accumulated 56 points. Two years later he amassed 55 points, also in two games.

Also noteworthy, by hitting 14 3-pointers during Monday’s game, the Magic have now made at least 12 threes in five straight games. Only twice before in franchise history has Orlando knocked down at least 12 triples in five consecutive contests. Both those instances occurred last season.

Unfortunately, though, the Magic went ice cold in the fourth quarter, making just one of their eight attempts from beyond the arc in that final frame. The Blazers, on the other hand, were smoking hot from distance all night, drilling 16 of their 33 3-point tries. C.J. McCollum, who exploded for 41 points, sank six of them and Gary Trent Jr. buried four threes.