Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon Are Two of NBA's Best Frontcourt Playmakers

MIAMI – Very few times in NBA history have teammates recorded triple-doubles in the same game. The last two duos to do it were the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo earlier this season and LeBron James and Lonzo Ball for the L.A. Lakers last year.

If it’s going to happen again soon, and of course it’s extremely unlikely that it will, don’t be shocked if a pair from the Orlando Magic are the ones to get it done. Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, despite both being frontcourt players, have been filling up stat sheets on a regular basis lately. Gordon recently notched his first career triple-double, while Vucevic has two of them in his career.

Wednesday’s game in Miami was another example of why it’s not outlandish to believe these two can eventually achieve this feat. Vucevic had 22 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, while Gordon posted 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Although it never got a ton of attention, one of Gordon’s top skills coming out of college in 2014 was his playmaking. He’s always been a very good passer, even if there was never a spotlight on it earlier in his career. Over his last 10 games, the 6-foot-8, 235-pounder is averaging nearly seven assists per game, nearly five more than his career average.

One of the main reasons the Magic have been one of the best offensive teams the last few weeks is because they have so many good playmakers on the floor at the same time. Vucevic makes excellent decisions -- either out of the post, in dribble handoffs or in high-low action. Gordon also is very good making crisp passes from the low post when a double team comes. He sees and finds cutters extremely well.

Another Magic player periodically flirting with triple-doubles is Markelle Fultz, who has two of them in his career, including one this season against the Lakers.

Over the last 15 games, the Magic rank third in the league in assists, averaging 27.7 of them per game during this span. They also have now made at least 12 3-pointers in six consecutive games, a franchise record for most games in a row with at least that many makes from beyond the arc.