From Working Out at a Popular Gym Chain to Playing in the 2019 Playoffs, MCW's NBA Revival is Unique and Inspiring

TORONTO – The realization of how completely different his life is now compared to a month ago hit Orlando Magic reserve point guard Michael Carter-Williams on Sunday when he glanced at a couple of semi-random social-media messages on his phone.

``Does this mean you won’t be coming back to the L.A. Fitness to play ball?’’ read the messages, causing Carter-Williams to first chuckle and later become reflective about the strange path his basketball life has taken of late.

It was a month ago on Monday that the Magic signed Carter-Williams to a 10-day contract, hoping that he could stabilize their second-unit with his smothering defensive abilities and heady, opportunistic offensive play. He used those skills to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2014, but incredibly Carter-Williams had been out of the NBA since Jan. 7 when Magic President of Basketball of Operations Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond called. He kept himself ready for his next potential NBA opportunity by playing pick-up games, in of all places, an L.A. Fitness gym in Southern California with the Joe Sixpacks and the NBA wannabes in the ``lunch bunch’’ crowd.

``Six weeks ago I was out of the NBA, in California and working out at an L.A. Fitness,’’ Carter said Monday prior to preparing for the Tuesday’s Game 2 of the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors. ``I played some pick-up with the guys and I was working out with some (fitness focused) guys, too. I’d go to LA Fitness and play with some of the local dudes there. … I’ve come a long way in a short time, and I’m really just so happy to be here.’’

Fast forward to this past Saturday and Carter-Williams was physically and metaphorically hundreds of miles from those ragged runs at the L.A. Fitness. This time around, Carter-Williams was in the crucible of the white-hot intensity of the NBA playoffs and helping drive the Magic to a 104-101 Game 1 defeat of the Raptors. Carter-Williams was a key figure in the win, contributing 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two 3-pointers and a steal of the bench.

However, his most memorable moment came with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter when he was inadvertently whacked in the face by Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry, causing blood to gush from the Magic point guard’s nose. Incensed that there was no foul called on the play, Carter-Williams sprinted toward the game’s three referees to give them a close look at the gushing blood. He’s thankful now that he was intercepted by members of the Orlando coaching staff and didn’t cost the Magic – who were trailing 88-84 at the time – a technical foul that likely would have hurt the chances of winning.

``I definitely blacked out for a little bit,’’ joked Carter-Williams, referring to the rage that came over him. ``I don’t even remember what I said (to the referees). All I remember was jogging down and the coaches (Pat Delany and Tyrone Corbin) doing a good job of pulling me away because I was frustrated.

``And then,’’ Carter-Williams added playfully, ``I just started bleeding everywhere.’’

The Magic’s struggling second unit was often bleeding away leads the starters had built before Carter-Williams was brought on board. He was first signed to two 10-day contracts, and because he proved himself so invaluable to the team, Orlando then inked him to a deal for the remainder of the season.

Now, it’s hard for anyone affiliated with the Magic to envision life without Carter-Williams being a driving force off the bench.

``He’s been a huge part of what we’re doing, man,’’ raved shooting guard Evan Fournier, who had 16 points, two assists and two 3-pointers himself in Saturday’s Game 1. ``When (Carter-Williams) comes into the game, the level of play doesn’t go any lower. We’re able to maintain everything we do offensively and defensively with him in there. He just does so many little things like rebounding, steals and (block-out) seals, and he gives us energy. He’s big-time, man.’’

Magic head coach Steve Clifford pushed for the team to add Carter-Williams in mid-March because he already had a familiarity with the 6-foot-6, 190-pounder. Clifford coached Carter-Williams for 52 games last year in Charlotte before a labrum injury ended his season.

Clifford, a 19-year coaching veteran of the NBA, figured that Carter-Williams could have a noticeable impact on the Magic considering the fact that he has repeatedly called him, ``one of the best perimeter defenders I’ve ever coached.’’

He quickly proved himself worthy of that lofty praise in the 12 regular-season games he appeared in, holding the opposition to 44.2 percent shooting on the looks that he contested. That’s right in line with Orlando’s other elite defenders: Wes Iwundu (40.5 percent), Aaron Gordon (44.2 percent) and Jonathan Isaac (44.3 percent).

``It’s the same mindset as always. When I go in, I know it’s all starts with defense with me,’’ he said. ``I’m going in to try and create some (defensive) havoc and make plays for my teammates. My job is really simple because Coach Cliff has done a great job of instilling in me exactly what he wants from me. So far, I’ve been able to be successful with that (role).’’

Carter-Williams’ disruptive abilities were evident again in Game 1 what with the way he repeatedly mucked up Toronto’s offense with his activity in passing lanes. Also, he played a role in Lowry’s poor shooting (zero for seven overall and zero for six from 3-point range). In his 24 minutes on the floor, Carter-Williams defended six shots by various players and the opposition made just one of them, according to NBA.com’s advanced defensive metrics.

``He played great. His offense was there, and his defense was great,’’ Clifford said. ``He played 19 minutes and had six (pass) deflections, which is a ton. He hit two threes, he had two big drives and his defense is always really good for us.’’

Not that any of that is surprising for the Magic. Orlando defeated Cleveland the day before signing Carter-Williams and then won five more in a row after immediately plugging him into the second unit. Since adding Carter-Williams, the Magic are 11-2 – 10-2 in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs.

``One of the first things I noticed was how competitive all the guys were and how many talented pieces we have here,’’ said Carter-Williams, who averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 18.9 minutes a night over his 12 regular-season games with the Magic. ``It was just a matter of putting everything together. We’ve got a great coaching staff, assistants who are great, and upstairs (management) is great as well. Everybody here is really on the same page. It took a little time to all get on the same page, but since then, everybody has been dialed in and great.’’

Now, the immediate task for Carter-Williams and the Magic is to be great again on Tuesday in Game 2. He’s come a long way from playing light-hearted pick-up games at the L.A. Fitness and wondering if he’d ever get another shot at playing in the NBA. Now that he’s back in the NBA playoffs, he wants the Magic to be ready for the intensity that’s about to come on Tuesday night.

``We know we’ve got to come in expecting them to be tough defensively and playing desperate basketball,’’ Carter-Williams said of the Raptors. ``That’s the way we’ve got to play; we’ve got to play desperate, too. We’ve got to match their intensity, fix the mistakes we made in Game 1, get contributions from everybody again and expect it to be tough.’’

