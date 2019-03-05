Win Over Sixers Would Help Magic Reclaim Momentum

PHILADELPHIA – If the Orlando Magic stick to their recent pattern of play, the Philadelphia 76ers could very well have their hands full tonight at the Wells Fargo Center.

Since the break for the All-Star Game, the Magic (30-35) have beaten three of the NBA’s elite teams while losing to three teams with woeful, losing records. Making things even more head-scratching, Orlando has alternated the pattern between gaining great wins and suffering bad losses. Winners of five straight before the break, the Magic have since lost to Chicago (18-46), beaten Toronto (46-18), lost to New York (13-51), toppled Golden State (44-19), won in Indiana (41-23) and lost to Cleveland (16-48) on Sunday.

Up next are the 76ers (40-23), who can move into a tie with Indiana for the East’s third seed with a win tonight. The Sixers likely don’t know what to expect from the hot-and-cold Magic considering a pattern of play that has been especially frustrating to Orlando’s players.

`` You can’t drop games like that,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said following Orlando’s disappointing 107-93 loss in Cleveland on Sunday. `` If it happens once, it happens once. But three times is just not acceptable, period. So, we’ve got to fix that for sure.’’

What the Magic need to fix to steady themselves is their play in the fourth quarters of games. One statistic in particular shows just how erratic the Magic have been in the final period of play. While the Magic have eight wins when they have entered the fourth quarter trailing (tied for the second most in the NBA), they also have eight losses when taking the lead into the final quarter (also tied for the second most in the NBA).

Recently, Orlando was outscored 30-13 in the fourth quarter in the loss to the Knicks. Orlando rallied to beat Golden State with a 33-15 fourth quarter and it surged past Indiana with a 34-25 burst over the final 12 minutes. On Sunday in Cleveland, the Magic were throttled 40-21 in the fourth, easily negating their five-point lead after three quarters of play.

Much of their failures and fortunes seem to ride on the shooting of guard Terrence Ross. He is Orlando’s leading scorer in the fourth quarter of games (5.3 points per game) and has repeatedly rescued the team by piling up points late in games to wipe out deficits. He had 11 of his 16 in the fourth quarter of the Golden State victory and 16 of his 23 in the final period of the defeat of Indiana. In other instances, Ross struggled mightily to make shots in recent losses in New York (one of 10 overall and one of six from 3-point range with three points) and Cleveland (one of 12 overall and zero of six from 3-point range with two points).

``It’s tough and I wish I would have made more of my shots,’’ Ross said on Sunday night after going zero of three from the floor and zero of two from 3-point range. ``Some of them felt good and some of them I was just trying to find my rhythm. It happens and not everybody is going to have a great shooting night (every time). The thing I have to keep doing is keep shooting. And the next game, I’m going to play the same way that I always do and (shots) just have to drop.’’

Despite their uneven play, the Magic still sit in a tie with Charlotte (29-34) and Miami (29-34) for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference. Orlando would seem to be in the most advantageous spot what with it having just six games left against teams with winning records (one at home and five on the road) and 11 against teams with losing marks (seven at home and four on the road). Charlotte has 10 games left against teams with winning records (four at home and six on the road) and Miami has 11 such games remaining (five at home and six on the road).

Orlando and Philadelphia worked a deal just prior to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 7 with the Magic getting point guard Markelle Fultz and the Sixers acquiring reserve guard Jonathon Simmons. While Simmons has played in seven games for the Sixers (4.1 points on 37.5 percent shooting), Fultz has been around the Magic just a couple of days. He is rehabilitating the thoracic outlet syndrome injury in his right shoulder in Los Angeles. The Magic aren’t expecting Fultz – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft – to play at the NBA level this season as they assist the guard in getting back fully healthy.

``Until he gets his shoulder straight, he won’t be with us,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``We’re just waiting and we’re not doing anything until his shoulder gets 100 percent. We will eventually, but we don’t have a timeline for that (return to basketball drills).

``Constant (contact with Fultz) and we’ve had people going out to see him,’’ Clifford said of the Magic monitoring Fultz’s progress. ``Obviously, we have contact with him.’’

Orlando and Philadelphia have played twice already this season with each side winning once on their home floor. The Sixers won 116-115 on Oct. 20 behind 32 points from superstar center Joel Embiid and 31 points (and eight 3-pointers) from former Magic guard J.J. Redick.

The Magic got their revenge on Nov. 14 by using a 35-19 edge in the fourth quarter – including 21 straight points during one stretch – to wipe out a 15-point deficit. Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who had 30 points that night and a triple-double in the first meeting, has averaged 28.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists this season against the Sixers.

Embiid has already been ruled out for the game because of left knee soreness. In two games against the Magic this season, Embiid has averaged 25.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists despite shooting just 41.3 percent from the floor. With 7-foot-3 center Boban Marjanovic (knee sprain), the Sixers are likely to start Jonah Bolden at center and play Amir Johnson extensively in the middle.

Magic coach Steve Clifford said tonight’s game will likely differ from the first two meetings because of Philadelphia’s addition of Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Simmons and the absence of Embiid.

``Tonight is different because (while many facets are the same) they have a different team and having no Embiid takes away their post presence,’’ Clifford said. ``They’re five out (on the perimeter) right now the whole game, so there’s a lot of room out there. They’re very much on the attack offensively. Again, it’s going to be some difficult pick-and-roll and dribble-hand-off coverages and if you get spread out, they make you pay.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.