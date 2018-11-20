Win Against East-Leading Raptors Would Be Another Huge Confidence Boost

ORLANDO – Maybe the only thing that would be more impressive than what the Orlando Magic have accomplished recently while playing some of their most impressive offensive basketball in the 30-year history of the franchise would be repeating the feat tonight.

The Magic (9-8) are coming off a pair of victories in which they twice scored at least 130 games – a first in franchise history. Hang another 130 tonight on the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors and defensive ace Kawhi Leonard and Orlando will have truly accomplished an amazing feat.

Orlando has followed up a 2-6 start to the season with a nine-game stretch that has reversed the course of its season. The Magic have won seven of their last nine games, and they come into tonight’s game at the Amway Center against the Raptors (13-4) riding an impressive three-game winning streak.

However, they are well aware that the stakes are about to rise while facing a Toronto team that has been the beasts of the East thus far this season. Tonight’s game is the start of a rather difficult stretch as the Magic begin a nine-night, five-game road trip later in the week.

``Hopefully, we can continue the way that we’ve been playing and improve because this next game and this next week or two is going to be a huge test for us,’’ said Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week by the NBA on Monday. ``Toronto is coming in and they’ve been the best team in the East and maybe in the whole league. And then we go out West and those trips are always tough for us. So, this next stretch will be a huge test for us.’’

Vucevic, Orlando’s leader in scoring and rebounding, has helped revolutionize the Magic’s offense over the last nine games. Over that stretch of games, the Magic rank fifth in the NBA in scoring (114.2 ppg.), first in field goal percentage (49.6 percent) and first in 3-point shooting (39.2 percent). Their stellar ball and player movement, combined with much-improved shooting, allowed them to score 130 points against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday and 131 against the woeful New York Knicks on Sunday.

``We’re having fun out there,’’ guard Evan Fournier said. ``We play the right way, we play hard and we play together. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. We enjoy playing with each other right now, and that’s the biggest thing for me.’’

Vucevic, who was given an ovation by his teammates in practice on Tuesday morning, averaged 27.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor in games from Nov. 12-18. That kind of production is quite commonplace for Vucevic, but he said the reason he was able to win the East Player of the Week award was the Magic’s 3-1 record last week.

``That meant a lot because having the respect of your teammates is very important in this league,’’ Vucevic said of the text message and cheers he received from teammates. ``Obviously they’re a big part in me getting the award. Basketball is a team game and the main reason I got the award is because we won those games. I had a lot of weeks before when I played well, and we didn’t win and it didn’t mean as much. As much as it’s an individual award, it’s a team award as well. We win those games and my teammates put me in a position to play well.’’

Toronto comes into tonight having won seven of its last 10 games. Newcomer Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists a game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 34 percent from 3-point range. Former Magic power forward Serge Ibaka has also been a big key for the Raptors, boosting his scoring average to 17.5 points per game – up significantly over the 12.6 points he averaged last season in a down year.

The defense of Ibaka (1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals) and Leonard (1.83 steals and 0.42 blocks) has played major roles in the Raptors ranking eighth in the NBA in points allowed (108.4), seventh in opponents shooting (44.5 percent) and eighth in turnovers created (15.5).

Vucevic knows the surging Magic have their work cut out for them in trying to take down the Raptors.

``We have to stay consistent on both ends of the floor and understand what got us to this point are the things that we’ve done, and we can’t go away from that,’’ Vucevic said. ``We can’t relax. Teams are going to look at us now, for sure, so we’ve got to play at an even higher level.’’

