Where Does Augustin's Shot Rank Among Magic's Most Memorable Playoff Moments?

Okay Magic fans, let's think (or in my situation write) out loud for a bit.

Where does D.J. Augustin’s game-winning 3-pointer from Saturday’s Game 1 rank among the most memorable plays in Magic postseason history?

What criteria should be used to make this assessment?

Above all else, big plays from wins should probably rank ahead of big plays from losses.

With that in mind, Hedo Turkoglu blocking Kobe Bryant from behind right before the end of regulation in Game 2 of the 2009 Finals takes a backseat. The Magic lost in overtime to the Lakers that night. Turkoglu also drilled a go-ahead jumper in Game 2 against the Cavs in the prior round with a second left. But that shot came right before LeBron James’ unforgettable buzzer-beater.

Game 4 of the Magic’s series against the Pacers in 1995 is one of the most dramatic conference final games in NBA history. Back and forth Orlando and Indiana went in the final seconds until Rik Smits hit the game winner at the buzzer. Prior to Smits’ shot were go-ahead triples from Brian Shaw, Reggie Miller and Penny Hardaway.

Shaquille O’Neal connected on a go-ahead tip-in with 25.7 seconds left in the Magic’s first ever playoff game a year earlier. However, Byron Scott drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left for the Pacers in that 1994 first round Game 1 heartbreaker.

Darrell Armstrong deflected away a Baron Davis pass with about six seconds left in Game 1 of Orlando’s first round series against Charlotte in 2002, giving the Magic a chance to win the game when Don Reid grabbed the loose ball. However, Davis redeemed himself by stripping the ball away from Tracy McGrady on Orlando’s final possession, preserving the Hornets’ victory.

What about big plays from playoff games the Magic won but a series they lost? A good example of this was Game 3 of Orlando’s 2001 first round series against Milwaukee, which the Bucks won in four. McGrady had a huge go-ahead AND-1 with 8.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Ray Allen tied the game on the Bucks’ next possession to force overtime, where the Magic pulled away for the victory.

Even though Orlando’s series with Toronto isn’t over, the fact that D.J.’s triple was a game winner propels his bucket ahead of T-Mac’s.

Now let’s get to the heavyweights.

Nick Anderson knocking the ball away from Michael Jordan in Game 1 against the Bulls in 1995, which preceded Horace Grant’s go-ahead fast break dunk with 6.2 seconds remaining, is a league-wide all-time classic.

Some have argued that May 7, 1995 – the day that game took place – is the wackiest day in NBA history. Earlier in the day, Reggie Miller scored eight points in nine seconds to stun the Knicks. Later on, the Rockets shocked the Jazz in Salt Lake City in a win-or-go-home Game 5.

Another one of the Magic’s all-time great postseason defensive plays came later in their series against the Bulls when a slew of defenders smothered MJ into a turnover in the closing moments of the Game 6 series clincher.

2009 featured several unforgettable shots, including Turkoglu’s game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in Philadelphia and go-ahead triples from Rashard Lewis in Games 1 and 4 of the conference finals against the Cavs.

For the fun of it, let’s at least mention Chris Duhon’s travel dance toward the end of Game 1 against the Pacers in 2012. If you don’t quite remember this, Duhon was seen on camera in the background showing off his new dance move after Danny Granger was whistled for a critical traveling violation. That obviously doesn’t make the cut, but still, it was hilarious.

So, let’s get back to the task at hand; where does Augustin’s big shot currently rank among the most memorable playoff moments in Magic history?

The Anderson steal on MJ/Grant dunk, the defensive play on Jordan later that series, Turkoglu’s game winner against the Sixers and Lewis’ two clutch shots against the Cavs have to rank ahead of Augustin’s big bucket. Therefore, is D.J.’s shot the sixth most memorable postseason moment in franchise history? You decide.