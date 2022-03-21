Wendell Carter Jr. Scores Career-High 30 in Magic’s Win Over Thunder

The Lead

Wendell Carter Jr. racked up a career-high 30 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic held the Oklahoma City Thunder to just 32.6 percent field goal shooting in Sunday’s 90-85 victory at Amway Center.

Interesting Stat

Carter, who also had 16 rebounds, is the first Magic player this season with a 30-plus-point, 15-plus-rebound game. The last Orlando player to reach these marks was Nikola Vucevic on Feb. 19, 2021, when he also recorded 30 points and 16 boards.

Key Stretch

Trailing by seven with seven minutes and change left in the fourth, the Magic seized control behind an 11-0 run. In that stretch, Moe Wagner buried a pair of free throws, Franz Wagner connected on a floater, and Carter scored seven straight points to push Orlando back in front.

Injury Report

Jalen Suggs (right ankle), Jonathan Isaac (left knee) and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Derrick Favors (back), Ty Jerome (sports hernia), Mike Muscala (ankle), Kenrich Williams (knee), Josh Giddey (hip), Lu Dort (shoulder), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) were unavailable for OKC.

This Day in History

Nick Anderson, then just a rookie, erupted for 29 points and Scott Skiles recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists in the Magic’s victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 20, 1990. Patrick Ewing, who finished his playing career with the Magic 12 years later, led the Knicks with 28 points, nine boards and seven blocks.

Rivals Report

The Thunder have lost nine straight, but their future appears bright. Not only do they have a plethora of talented young players, including Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey and former Florida Gator Tre Mann, OKC will be on the clock quite often over the next few drafts. In addition to their own first-round picks, the Thunder will have quite a few coming from other teams via the various trades they made the last few years. In the Paul George trade alone from 2019, they received five first-rounders from the L.A. Clippers (two will be via the Miami Heat), and they will have the option to swap picks with the Clippers in two other years.

Quote of the Night

“I think it’s super important. Ever since I got traded here, I always felt like it was a great opportunity to help kids, adults, everybody who’s at risk. I feel like this is a great opportunity for Central Florida to come together and kind of get things heading in the right direction, especially after everything that happened with the pandemic.” – Carter Jr. on Saturday’s Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation

Up Next

The Magic’s six-game homestand concludes Tuesday when they welcome the Golden State Warriors to town for a 7 p.m. tip. Although they won’t have Stephen Curry, who is nursing a foot injury, the Warriors have plenty of other weapons, including Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson. The latter had his best game since returning from a two-year absence on March 12 when he erupted for 38 points in a win over the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks.