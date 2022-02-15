Wendell Carter Jr. Continues to Take His Game to New Heights

DENVER - Although he missed seven games during the month due to a hamstring injury, January was Wendell Carter Jr.’s best statistical month of his NBA career with averages of 15.0 points and 10.3 rebounds. With just three games left on the Orlando Magic’s February schedule, it’s likely the 22-year-old will finish this month with even better numbers.

Through eight February games, the 6-foot-10, 270-pounder is averaging 18.5 points on 57.9 percent overall shooting to go along with 10.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His best performance this season, arguably, came in Denver on Monday in the finale of the Magic’s four-game trip out West. Against Nikola Jokic, the reigning league MVP, he finished with 25 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

It wasn’t really a surprise that Carter Jr., traded to the Magic at the deadline last season from the Chicago Bulls, played well against Jokic, considering all season he’s thrived against the NBA’s best big men.

In both games against Denver this season, with the other taking place on Dec. 1 at Amway Center, he was a force on both ends of the floor. Jokic, in the two games combined, made 17 of his 45 shot attempts overall and three of his 14 3-point attempts, with Carter the closest defender to most of those shots.

Carter’s defensive numbers so far this season against some of the league’s premier forwards and centers is quite staggering. With the Magic’s big man as the closest defender this season, per Second Spectrum tracking data, Jokic shot 36.6 percent from the floor (30 attempts). Others, including Julius Randle (37.5 percent, 16 attempts); Giannis Antetokounmpo (44.1 percent, 34 attempts); Nikola Vucevic (35.4 percent, 31 attempts); Joel Embiid (44.4 percent, 18 attempts); Miles Bridges (33.3 percent, 12 attempts); Jusuf Nurkic (27.2 percent, 11 attempts); and LeBron James (42.8 percent, 14 attempts), have also shot well below their season averages when Carter has been the nearest defender.

Carter admits there’s some added motivation when going head-to-head against the world’s best.

“I’m in my fourth year now (and) I want to be able to prove that I’m one of the elite bigs in this league,” he said. “It’s not something that happens overnight. The next step for me is being more consistent…It’s always good to play against the best. I have a lot of respect for those guys – Vucevic, Embiid and Nikola (Jokic) – I got a lot of respect for them. I feel like they understand that, the fact that I want to come out and play my best basketball. I feel like they respect that, and I respect them, and I love playing this game against the best players in the world.”

While his defense has been stellar all year, it’s his offense that has evolved the most the past few weeks. In December, he shot 46.2 percent from the field in 12 appearances. There was slight improvement in January, making 47.1 percent of his attempts across eight contests. Through eight February games, he’s shooting 57.9 percent, tied for the best field goal percentage in the league among big men averaging at least 18 points this month (Bam Adebayo also at 57.9 percent).

From nearly everywhere on the court this season, Carter is shooting it better than ever before. Within three feet of the hoop, he’s shooting 78.5 percent, 10 percent better than a season ago. From 10 to 16 feet out, he’s shooting 50 percent, a 14-percent jump from last year. Although his 3-point shooting has taken a dip lately, he has knocked down a career-best 31.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Having seen how hard he’s worked the last several months, Magic coaches and teammates aren’t at all surprised Carter has taken his game to new heights. After so many games this season, they’ve applauded his effort, enthusiasm, and leadership.

“These last couple games especially, he’s been a great leader for us,” rookie Franz Wagner said. “At least from what I see, I think he always brings his competitive spirit, and he does that every night at a really high level.”