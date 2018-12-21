Vucevic Will Return to Lineup Tonight vs. Bulls

CHICAGO – When the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls last played, center Nikola Vucevic did it all down the stretch and delivered a picture-perfect play in the final minute that was a thing of beauty.

Tonight, when the Magic (14-16) and Bulls (7-25) meet again in Chicago, Vucevic is sure to be in the center of the action once again. Considering how the Magic missed him when he was out earlier in the week, his return will also be a thing of beauty for the franchise.

Vucevic is back with the Magic following the birth of his first child, Filip, on Monday. Vucevic, Orlando’s leading scorer and rebounder all season, missed Wednesday’s game and predictably the Magic lost by 29 points to the hot-shooting San Antonio Spurs at the Amway Center. Vucevic returned to practice on Thursday, made the trip to Chicago with the team and will be the starter at center tonight for the Magic against the Bulls.

``It’s been a great time for me and (having his first child) was the greatest experience of my life, but now it’s time to go back to work,’’ Vucevic said this morning following his team’s shoot-around session at the United Center. ``Bringing (the baby) home from the hospital was an even greater experience because we got to bring him into our house. So, it’s been a great time in my life.’’

Vucevic was a central figure in Orlando’s 97-91 defeat of Chicago last Thursday in Mexico City as part of the NBA Mexico City Games 2018. Vucevic scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. The biggest of those points came with 28.1 seconds remaining and the score tied.

The Magic inbounded the ball to Vucevic near the elbow of the free throw line and he perfectly executed a dribble-hand-off play with guard Evan Fournier, who rubbed off the center’s hip and seemed poised to get a layup at the rim. That action attracted the attention of Chicago rookie center Wendell Carter Jr., causing him to sink into the lane to stop penetration. Recognizing that, Fournier wisely kicked the ball to Vucevic, who had popped out to the left wing. The center drilled the 15-foot shot for what proved to be the game-winning points.

For the season, Vucevic is averaging 20.6 points and 11.7 rebounds – both Magic highs – and his 3.7 assists a game are a career high.

``It’s nice to have him back,’’ Fournier said. ``He can do so many things on the floor and he’s playing at such a high level now. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. We’re in a position where we need to win every game and we need every player. So, I’m glad he’s back. … And he’s a fun guy to be around.’’

The Magic will be without guard Jonathon Simmons tonight because of the lingering effects of a sprained right ankle. Simmons, who has played well of late off the Magic bench, suffered the injury during a practice in Mexico City. He played on the injury over the last week, before re-injuring the ankle in Wednesday’s loss to the Spurs. Magic coach Steve Clifford is hopeful that resting Simmons on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will allow him to return on Sunday when Orlando hosts the rival Miami Heat.

For whatever reason, the Magic have been arguably better on the road than at home this season. The Magic are 6-7 on the road, having won games in Boston, San Antonio, Miami, Los Angeles and New York. Two more of the team’s wins came in Mexico City when the Magic were officially designated as the ``home team,’’ even though the games had the feel of road games.

The Bulls, who are just 4-12 at the United Center this season, will look drastically different than they did when facing the Magic last week. Chicago standout Zach LaVine sprained an ankle late in the loss to the Magic, while forward Bobby Portis suffered a similar injury two nights earlier in a loss to Brooklyn. Both players are expected to miss two-to-four weeks of action.

Chicago still poses something of a threat to the Magic considering that they won in San Antonio two nights after falling to the Magic in Mexico City. San Antonio has won six of its last seven games, including Wednesday’s thrashing of Orlando. The only loss was at the hands of the Bulls.

``With our team, we’re crazy if we look past anyone,’’ Clifford said. ``There are no gimmes in this league. We don’t get to buy five games where we pay the team $100,000 so that we’re 5-0. It doesn’t work that way in this league. If we look past anybody, we don’t understand who we are nor what we have to do. There will be no game this year where we just line up and win without playing well. And also, I want to say, we can beat any team.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.