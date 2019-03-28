Vucevic on Verge of Passing Shaq on Magic's Scoring List

DETROIT – A life-long fan of European soccer, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic has always gravitated toward star players who have built lasting legacies with teams through their consistency, longevity and loyalty.

Now in his seventh season in Orlando, Vucevic’s consistency, longevity and loyalty has allowed him to be on the verge of joining some rarified air in Magic franchise history.

Vucevic, 28, went into Thursday’s game in Detroit needing just 15 points to pass former Magic legend Shaquille O’Neal for fifth all-time in franchise history in scoring. Vucevic started the season ninth in team history, but by Thursday he had climbed to sixth with 8,005 points in 479 games with the Magic.

An all-star this season for the first time in his eight-year NBA career, Vucevic has been the Magic’s leader in scoring (20.8) and rebounding (12.1) all season, while also averaging a career-high in assists (3.9), and recording personal bests in 3-point makes (78), attempts (212) and percentage from beyond the arc (36.8 percent). Also, he’s tied for third in the NBA in double-doubles (55) with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, trailing only Detroit’s Andre Drummond (62) and Utah’s Rudy Gobert (60).

For his career, Vucevic’s name is littered all over Orlando’s record books. In addition to being the franchise’s record-holder for rebounds in a game (29), he ranks second in career rebounding (5,128) and seventh in games played (479). For his Magic career, he’s averaged 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.

``That is something that I always take a lot of pride in,’’ Vucevic said of his consistency. ``Rebounding is something that I take a lot of pride in and that’s one of my best qualities – making sure I control the rebounding. With my scoring and my rebounding, that’s something I take a lot of pride in, for sure.’’

MASSIVE IMPROVEMENT: Of all the impressive numbers that the Magic have piled up during their late-season push to get into playoff contention, one in particular accomplishment might hold the most significance.

Heading into Thursday night’s play, the Magic were tied for first in the NBA in improvement in wins from this season to last. With a little less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, Orlando has already racked up 12 more victories than last year. That 12-win improvement ties the Magic with Milwaukee for the biggest improvement from last season to this one. Brooklyn and Sacramento came into Thursday next with 10-win improvements. Only eight NBA teams have already surpassed last season’s win total before Thursday’s play.

``That’s pretty cool, but now we need to get to 19 (by winning the remaining seven games) and hopefully set a record or something,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said prior to Thursday’s game. ``I think it shows how good of a coach that (Steve Clifford) is because he’s really turned this team around. The coaching staff has done a really good job.’’

Orlando’s 12-victory improvement already ranks as the fourth largest in franchise history. They have been able to pull it off by winning six straight games prior to Thursday – the franchise’s longest such winning spree since Dec. 23, 2010 to Jan. 8, 2011 when it ultimately strung together nine straight victories.

Like Fournier, Vucevic gives most of the credit for the improvement from one season to the next to Clifford because the squad’s roster is largely unchanged.

``That’s a big achievement, for sure, because we’re pretty much the same team with just a couple of different players,’’ Vucevic said. ``(The win improvement) is about Coach (Steve Clifford) coming in and setting the tone, us buying into it and getting better as the season has gone on. We’ve had a lot of up and downs, but that (12-win gain) shows that we’ve made a lot of improvements.’’

CLIFFORD A COACH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE: While a lot of players and media types have their opinions on which coach should be the front runner for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, who could possibly be a bigger authority on the matter than the reigning winner?

Detroit’s Dwane Casey won the award last season while leading the Toronto Raptors 59 wins and the top seed in the Eastern Conference. When asked on Thursday if Orlando’s Steve Clifford should be in the conversation for the award, Casey wholeheartedly backed Orlando’s head mentor’s candidacy.

``I sure would,’’ Casey said of including Clifford among the favorites to win the job. ``No question, he’s done a fantastic job with his team and growing those young men. It’s almost like they look like Charlotte South (where Clifford coached previously). All the stuff they’re doing with Vucevic, they did the same thing with Frank Kaminsky and (Cody) Zeller (in Charlotte). There’s a lot of stuff that he’s teaching.’’

Casey said Clifford’s work in simply keeping Orlando in the case for a playoff bid has been highly admirable. On Jan. 29, Orlando sat at 20-31 and well out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Since then, however, the Magic have gone 17-7 (before Thursday) to move into the East’s top eight.

``They could have – like we could’ve – folded their tents and went the other way a long time ago, but they stuck with it,’’ Casey said of Clifford’s Magic. ``They’re still fighting. Steve is an excellent coach and … he’s done an excellent job and should be in that conversation for Coach of the Year.’’

UP NEXT: Orlando was scheduled to depart immediately following Thursday’s game for Indianapolis, where it will face the Pacers on Saturday night. Orlando holds a 2-1 edge in the season series, winning once in Orlando and once in Indy.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.