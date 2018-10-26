Vucevic Scorching From 3-Point Range

ORLANDO – On a night when he tied Shaquille O’Neal for second most double-doubles in Magic history, Nikola Vucevic continued his hot streak from 3-point distance.

A night after celebrating his 28th birthday, Vucevic knocked down two of his three attempts from beyond the arc and is now 7-of-9 from long range on the young season.

Among players who have attempted at least five threes so far, the Magic big man ranks No. 1 in the entire league in 3-point percentage (77.8).

There are many advantages having big men spaced out on the perimeter. For one, ball handlers have more room when they attack the basket because the lane is less clogged. Opposing centers, meanwhile, are forced to guard the 3-point line, preventing them from being in position to gobble up rebounds or block shots at the rim.

Vucevic, who made 64 threes last season, has worked hard on extending his range the last few years. One of the best mid-range pick-and-pop shooters earlier in his career, it only made sense for the eight-year NBA veteran to take a few steps back when he squares up and launches his smooth jumper.

His effectiveness from downtown is just one of many things the former USC standout has done well so far this year. Vucevic recorded his second career triple-double a few nights back in Philadelphia and has scored over 20 points in three straight games, including posting a team-high 24 in Thursday’s loss against the Blazers.

He’s arguably been the Magic’s best playmaker, making all the right reads out of the post or when he has possession of the ball at the top of the arc. Even Vucevic’s defense has been solid.

Considering they have struggled from 3-point range the last few years, the Magic need Vucevic to be dependable from the outside throughout this season. Orlando made 12 of its 30 3-point attempts against Portland. Terrence Ross made five of those triples.