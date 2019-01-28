Vucevic Proving to be One of Most Skilled Players in NBA

ORLANDO - The All-Star reserves will be announced this Thursday during TNT’s NBA Tip-Off show.

One player who is hoping to play in his first NBA All-Star Game is Nikola Vucevic, the Magic’s vastly improved center who has had several splendid performances through his team’s first 50 games.

There are many reasons why the 28-year-old should be selected. He has scored at least 30 points five times already this season, including twice against LeBron James and the Lakers, logged his second career triple-double against Joel Embiid’s Sixers and is averaging career highs in nearly every statistical category. It’s also important to note that he’s become a solid defender under Steve Clifford.

But in case voters are still looking for some extra material on Orlando’s big man before punching his ticket to Charlotte for the midseason classic, here’s an interesting stat:

Vucevic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only two Eastern Conference players this season thus far who have recorded a minimum of 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in at least five games. Milwaukee's do-it-all star has 11 such performances, while Orlando's versatile big man has seven of them.

Among fellow already selected All-Stars or those expected to be chosen, Embiid has done it three times, his teammate Ben Simmons twice and Blake Griffin once.

Although the Rockets did a great job limiting him in the second half of the Magic’s heartbreaking loss in Houston on Sunday, Vucevic amassed 19 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. He posted similar numbers against the Nets recently when he had 16, 17 and six.

The players from the West who have at least five of these performances are Anthony Davis (eight times), Karl-Anthony Towns (six times) and Russell Westbrook (five times).

In three of the games he has had this kind of production, Vooch also recorded two steals and at least one block. Not even Embiid, arguably the game’s best big man right now, has had a game in which he registered at least two steals and a block to go along with 15, 15 and five.

Prior to this season, we knew Vucevic could score and rebound. It’s the eight-year veteran’s improved playmaking that has really made him a legitimate All-Star candidate.

Among all centers, he’s fourth in total assists and third in potential assists, which is defined as any pass to a teammate who shoots within one dribble of receiving the ball, per NBA.com’s stat glossary.

Against the Rockets, he had eight potential assists, with most of those shot attempts being excellent looks at the basket.

His kickout passes when opponents double team in the post has been superb and he’s really good at finding cutters when he has the ball at the elbow or the top of the key. WATCH:

Vucevic has 12 games with at least 15, 15 and five in his Magic career, more than any other player in team history. Shaquille O’Neal accomplished it nine times and Dwight Howard eight times. The only other players to do it in franchise history are Tracy McGrady (four times), Horace Grant (twice), Hedo Turkoglu, Nick Anderson, Glen Davis, Tobias Harris and Aaron Gordon.