Vucevic: "Just Having My Name Alongside of Them is a Huge Honor"

INDIANAPOLIS – Someday, maybe when he’s old and gray and done with playing basketball, Orlando center Nikola Vucevic is hopeful that he’ll be able to sit with his son, Filip, and thumb through a media guide and show him all the things that he accomplished while wearing Magic pinstripes.

His name already etched all over the Magic’s all-time leaders list, Vucevic came into Saturday’s game in Indiana poised to move into some rarified company in Magic history.

When he scored on a left-handed layup with 6:57 left in the first quarter, Vucevic passed Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal for fifth all-time in scoring among Magic players. Vucevic, the longest-tenured Magic player from 2012-present, came into Saturday with 8,017 points in 480 games with the Magic. His career-best scoring season (20.7 points per game) has allowed him to move up from ninth on the list to the point where he is poised to join a top five of Dwight Howard (11,435 from 2004-12), Nick Anderson (10,650 from 1989-98), Tracy McGrady (8,298 from 2000-04) and Jameer Nelson (8,184 from 2004-14). O’Neal, who starred for the Magic from 1992-96, scored 8,019 points in four seasons.

``It’s a big accomplishment to be among those big names on those all-time lists of great players who played for the Magic,’’ said the 28-year-old center, who has played seven of his eight seasons in the NBA in Orlando. ``Just having my name alongside of them is a huge honor. It would mean even more to me if I could help this team get to the playoffs. It would be my first time getting there since I’ve been (in Orlando) and that would be my (biggest) accomplishment. But any time you’re able to surpass any big name like Shaq, it means a lot. It’s very humbling and that means your name will stay there forever in the Magic’s all-time history.’’

In addition to being the franchise’s record-holder for rebounds in a game (29 on Dec. 31, 2012), he ranks second in career rebounding (5,140) and seventh in games played (480). For his Magic career, he’s averaged 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Vucevic and his wife, Nikoletta, became first-time parents on Dec. 17 with the birth of their son, Filip. Nikola’s father, Borislav, played basketball professionally for 24 years in Europe, while his mother, Ljiljana, played basketball for the Yugoslavian National Team. He grew up hoping to follow in his parents’ footsteps and he figures that young Filip might someday want to do the same thing.

``Once my son grows up, I’m sure he’ll be interested in the game of basketball, and he’ll be able to go back and look at these (Magic records) and see that his dad did all right when he was playing,’’ Vucevic said.

ROSTER MOVE COMING: Undoubtedly, a sizeable chunk of the credit for the Magic’s late-season run to get into playoff contention should go to reserve point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who helped the team to a 5-1 record (prior to Saturday) after signing his first 10-day contract with Orlando on March 15.

However, if the Magic sign Carter-Williams to a contract for the remainder of the season – a requirement to keep him after his second 10-day contract expires on April 3 – another player on the roster will have to be waived if the Magic make the playoffs.

Orlando President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman asked and received a special exemption from the NBA to sign Carter-Williams because of injuries to Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome), Mo Bamba (left tibia stress fracture), Isaiah Briscoe (meniscus tearin right knee) and Timofey Mozgov (right knee surgery). If the Magic reach the playoffs, a player on the roster would have to be waived for Carter-Williams to remain on the roster.

Because the Magic would almost certainly want a third point guard on the roster behind starter D.J. Augustin and Carter-Williams, the decision could come down to Jerian Grant or Briscoe. Both have been the primary backup for stretches this season. Grant was removed from that role in mid-January and replaced by Briscoe, who displayed the kind of toughness and defensive grit that that head coach Steve Clifford has sought from the position. However, Briscoe injured his right knee in the first game following the break for the NBA All-Star Weekend and had an arthroscopic surgery on March 13. Head coach Steve Clifford didn’t sound like the first-year NBA point guard is close to a return.

``I mean, it’s going to be awhile and it’s not like he’s close (to returning to game action) or anything like that,’’ Clifford said earlier this week. ``He’s in (the training room) doing his rehab.’’

LAKELAND IN G LEAGUE’S EAST FINALS: The Magic’s G League franchise, the Lakeland Magic, are in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they have indestructible center/power forward Amile Jefferson to thank for it.

Jefferson, an NBA rookie signed to a two-way contract last offseason, has happily bounced back and forth between the Magic and Lakeland three times in the month of March. For the season, he’s averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.7 minutes over nine NBA games. At the G League level, he’s averaged 18 points and 11.3 rebounds in 33.2 minutes over 34 games.

``It’s a lot of fun and (playing in the NBA and G League) just speaks to always being prepared and ready,’’ Jefferson said on Saturday in Indiana. ``It’s about understanding that it’s a grind, but I have to always be in shape and locked in.’’

How hectic how Jefferson’s schedule been of late? On March 19, he had 33 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in Lakeland’s 141-109 defeat of the Windy City Bulls. A night later in Orlando, he played nearly five minutes of mop-up duty as the Magic were routing New Orleans, contributing two points and two rebounds.

On March 23, Jefferson had eight points and six rebounds in just 23 minutes as Lakeland whipped Raptors 905 118-104. He was back with the Magic on Monday (March 25) and had two points and a rebound in 3 ½ minutes as Orlando routed Philadelphia. Jefferson was with the Magic on Tuesday, but he didn’t play in Miami. He saw 2:15 of action on Thursday’s fourth quarter in Detroit, contributing two points, a rebound and a blocked shot. He flew back to Central Florida on Friday and helped Lakeland defeat Westchester in the playoffs with 21 points and nine rebounds in 34 minutes.

He rejoined the Magic on Saturday in Indiana and he will likely travel with the team to Toronto for Monday night’s game there. Then, on Tuesday he will almost certainly rejoin Lakeland as it faces the Long Island Nets in the Eastern Conference championship. The winner of that one game will head to the G League championship, a best-of-three series.

``The biggest thing when you’re travelling a lot is getting rest, staying hydrated and preparing mentally before you get there,’’ Jefferson said. ``I’m starting to prepare the night before. And sometimes the biggest part when you’re doing a lot of travelling is the mental part. You can get mentally fatigued, but if you train your mind and think about the right things and you hydrate, you’ll be fine. So, for me, those have been the biggest keys in staying prepared at the highest level when I’ve either been up here (with the Magic) or in Lakeland.’’

UP NEXT: The Magic were scheduled to depart Indianapolis immediately after Saturday’s game for Toronto, where they will face the Raptors on Monday night. Like the Magic, the Raptors played in America’s Midwest (in Chicago) on Saturday night and will come into Monday’s game with little rest.

Orlando has fared quite this season against the Raptors, winning two of the three meetings with the only loss coming after Toronto guard Danny Green drilled a baseline jumper at the buzzer early in the season.

Toronto went into Saturday’s action all but locked into the No. 2 seed what with it being four games back of No. 1 Milwaukee and 4 ½ games clear of No. 3 Philadelphia. Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard and all-star point guard Kyle Lowry have played in just 55 and 60 games, respectively, this season and could be candidates to sit out because of ``load management.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.