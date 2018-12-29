Vucevic Joins Elite Company

ORLANDO - Nikola Vucevic became the third player this decade, fifth this century and ninth in the last 44 years to rack up at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists in a single game. Charles Barkley (three times), DeMarcus Cousins (twice), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (twice), George McGinnis, David Lee, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki and Alex English are the only other players to accomplish this extraordinary feat since 1974.

Nobody on the Raptors was able to slow down the Magic’s 7-footer, who shot 12-of-17 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. It was the fifth time this season the 28-year-old has posted at least 30 points.

Orlando held Toronto to 29.5 percent shooting from the field, the fifth lowest shooting mark by an opponent in Magic history. It was just the sixth time in Raptors franchise history that they have shot below 30 percent. The last time it happened was on Feb. 7, 2009 when they shot 29.1 percent against the Grizzlies. Toronto’s worst all-time shooting performance came on Nov. 20, 2000 against the Hornets when they shot just 27.0 percent.

Considering the Raptors ranked third in the entire league in field goal percentage entering Friday’s action, this is a big achievement for the Magic and their defense. Kawhi Leonard made only seven of his 19 shot attempts, while Pascal Siakam and Danny Green combined to go 2-of-14 from the floor.

Another standout performer for Orlando was D.J. Augustin, who finished with 17 points, six assists and just one turnover. Among all point guards who have started in at least 30 games this season, Augustin ranks No. 1 in 3-point percentage, No. 1 in free throw percentage and No. 2 in fewest turnovers per game.