Vucevic: "Every Game For Us On the Board is Like a Game 7"

ATLANTA – Far more familiar with mid-season swoons than he’d like to admit, center Nikola Vucevic sounded the alarm for his Orlando Magic late Saturday night, insisting that the team’s fate could very well be sealed in the coming days if things don’t quickly change.

In his seventh season with the Magic as they continue to search for the formula that will get them to the playoffs, Vucevic took stock of the slumping squad following a Wednesday overtime loss in Detroit and consecutive home defeats against Brooklyn and Milwaukee and spoke bluntly about a need for urgency. Eight games below .500 and 3½ games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the Magic (19-27) find themselves in what Vucevic basically believes to be a must-win situation already as they head to Atlanta to face the Hawks (14-31) on Monday (tip time: 3 p.m.).

``Next game in Atlanta is big for us and the one after that (too) because we can’t keep digging ourselves such a hole,’’ said Vucevic, whose 27-point, six-rebound, four-assist and two-block effort wasn’t nearly enough in Saturday’s 118-108 loss to the Bucks. ``This is it for us. Every game for us on the board is like a Game 7. We don’t have any margin for error any more. This is it for us and this is our season. So, we either show that we’re built to do this or not. So, we’ll see how we all react.’’

Possessing a quick wit and dry sense of humor, Vucevic usually like to interject subtle jokes and jabs into his mundane pregame and postgame comments. That certainly wasn’t the case on Saturday night when Orlando lost for the seventh time in the past nine games and Vucevic spoke with a distinct seriousness.

Maybe more than anyone in the Magic organization, Vucevic – the longest-tenured player on the roster – knows how a season can suddenly sour if losing skids aren’t quickly reversed. He’s seen the past six seasons go south just after the turn of the year. Over the previous six seasons, Orlando has gone 2-12, 3-14, 2-13, 2-12, 4-12 and 3-10 in January for a combined mark of 16-71. This January, the Magic are 3-7 with six games remaining in the month – four of which will be against foes currently sitting in playoff position.

The last thing the 7-footer, who is once again the Magic’s leading scorer (20.3) and rebounder (11.9) wants is to be playing meaningless games again over the final 2½ months of the season. The Magic still have a say in the matter, Vucevic insisted, but it has to start with Monday’s afternoon game in Atlanta.

``We’re (eight) games under .500 and it’s still not over,’’ Vucevic said of the team’s playoff chase. ``We’re three or four games out and things can turn around quickly, but it has to be done. If we keep losing and keep sliding and there’s too much of a gap, the teams in front of us aren’t going to lose that many games. It’ll be hard for us to go on, like, a 10 or 11-game winning streak. We have to do it right now. Every game, we have to bring it and play at our best for 48 minutes and try to win as many games as we can until the (All-Star) break.’’

What has to change is the way the Magic have played defense of late. When they swept a home/home back-to-back set of games against Boston and Houston last week, the Magic had a 107.6 (points allowed per 100 possessions) defensive rating. When they dropped the past three games to the Pistons, Nets and Bucks, the Magic’s defensive rating plummeted to 118.3 (points allowed per 100 possessions). Whereas they held the powerful Celtics and Rockets to 43.2 percent shooting and just 24.3 percent from 3-point range, the Magic allowed Detroit, Brooklyn and Milwaukee to carve them up to the tune of 49.3 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from 3-point range. Further pinpointing the defense as the culprit in the losing streak, Orlando’s offensive rating was nearly identical in the two-game winning streak (113.3 points per 100 possessions) as it was during the three-game skid (113 points per 100 possessions).

``The thing that I just told the guys is that these last three games, we’re just not there defensively like we were before and we had made such good strides,’’ Clifford said following Saturday’s loss. ``We’ve got to get our defense going if we’re going to have a chance.’’

The recent swoon has dropped the Magic to 15thin the NBA in defensive rating – an area that will likely prove problematic, Clifford has said repeatedly. Prior to the season, Clifford predicted that the Magic would need to be in the NBA’s top 10 defensively to be able to overcome their shortcomings on the offensive end. That prediction has proven to be dead-on correct thus far. In their 19 wins, the Magic have a defensive rating (101.3 points per 100 possessions) that would be first overall in the NBA. However, the defensive rating in the 27 losses (114.4 points per 100 possessions) would rank 29thin the league.

Vucevic agrees with Clifford that if the defense doesn’t turn around, little else will turn around for the Magic. The veteran big man knows Orlando still has a playoff shot, but to stay in the race and ultimately get there, the Magic must win with their defense.

``Our defense hasn’t been consistent enough and in the last three games, that’s been our issue,’’ said Vucevic, who pushed for more playing time as Clifford has looked to rest him more with the team in a stretch of playing 10 games in 18 nights. ``We’ve been able to score against all of the teams that we’ve played, but we haven’t been able to defend. We have to get back to playing the kind of defense that we played against Boston and Houston.’’

Like Vucevic when addressing the Magic’s need to play with more urgency in order to save their season, Clifford was blunt and to the point when speaking about what will happen if Orlando doesn’t play better defensively.

``If we don’t, we have no shot,’’ he said candidly. ``We can’t play defense like we’ve played in these last (three) games here.

``We’ve gone from 17th in defense in the first 20 games to being ninth in the next 20 games,’’ he added. ``But this stretch of games, I’d think we’d be in the bottom seven or eight teams (defensively) and that’s just not going to be good enough.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.