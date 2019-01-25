Vucevic: "This is a big game for us and it’s our home court, so we’ve got to defend it"

ORLANDO – For years, Washington Wizards all-star point guard John Wall has tormented the Orlando Magic, averaging 20.8 points and 8.8 assists over 28 games in his career against one of his Southeast Division rivals.

Tonight, the Magic won’t have to worry about Wall, but that doesn’t mean that it will necessarily be easier to defeat the Wizards.

Washington (20-27) has been able to stay in the race for a final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference – and stay a half-game ahead of the Magic (20-28) – by going 7-5 since it was announced that Wall is out for the season with a heel injury. Over that 12-game stretch without their superstar point guard, the Wizards have beaten Milwaukee, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia and pushed Golden State to the brink on Thursday night before losing 126-118.

``They’re playing well lately,’’ Magic center Nikola Vucevic said of the Wizards. ``I know a lot of people are trying to say whatever (about the Wizards being better without) John Wall, but he’s a very good player and he’s helped that franchise a lot. But they’ve been playing better lately because they understood if they didn’t pick it up that their season would be over early. So, they picked it up.’’

Like Washington coming off the close loss to Golden State on Thursday, Orlando will also be looking to bounce back from a difficult loss. The Magic played well in Brooklyn on Wednesday before losing 114-110. In that game, Orlando had a tiebreaking tip-in basket by center Vucevic waived off for goaltending with 2.5 seconds remaining. Vucevic knows the importance of bouncing back tonight and getting a win – especially with a particularly difficult stretch coming up against playoff teams Houston, Oklahoma City, Indiana and Brooklyn.

``This is a big game for us and it’s our home court, so we’ve got to defend it,’’ said Vucevic, who has strengthened his bid to make the NBA All-Star Game by averaging 20.9 points and 13.1 rebounds a game over the last 10. ``I think they have one loss less than us, so hopefully we’ll come in ready and get a win.’’

The Magic and Wizards split their two earlier meetings with both teams winning on their home court. Orlando won 117-108 at the Amway Center on Nov. 9 thanks to 21 points and 14 rebounds from Vucevic and some clutch shot-making late in the game. The Wizards won in Washington, D.C. three nights later when Wall (25 points and 10 assists) keyed a 34-26 fourth-quarter burst.

Washington has been able to stay afloat behind the stellar play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who like Vucevic is pushing to be named an Eastern Conference All-Star. In Washington’s 10 games in January, Beal has averaged 28.3 points per game. Also, Tomas Satoransky has picked it up as Washington’s starting point guard, averaging 11.4 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from 3-point range in January.

``He did the same thing two years ago when Satoransky played well,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said of Satoransky. ``Getting Trevor Ariza back has been big for them. Losing Dwight Howard, but the way (Thomas) Bryant has been a factor. If you look at their numbers, it’s been more (Beal) and the emergence of Otto Porter, who has started playing good again after he came back from an injury. And then it’s their defense which has been great in this stretch.’’

Looking for whatever edge his team can use to get a victory, Vucevic said the Magic will hopefully get a big night from reserve shooting guard Terrence Ross. Today is the five-year anniversary of Ross scoring a career-best 51 points when he played for the Toronto Raptors while facing the Los Angeles Clippers. That night, Ross made 16 of 29 shots, 10 of 17 3-ponters and nine of 10 free throws.

``I wouldn’t mind another 51 from him,’’ Vucevic said of Ross, who is averaging a career-best 13.9 points per game this season. ``It would be a great way for him to celebrate the five-year (anniversary).’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.