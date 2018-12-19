Vucevic and Wife Welcome Their First Child

ORLANDO – On the road much of the past month while playing mostly games in hostile environments, the Orlando Magic will face an even greater challenge tonight at home.

The Magic (14-15) will face the San Antonio Spurs (16-15) at the Amway Center without the services of center Nikola Vucevic, their leading scorer, rebounder and top rim protector all season. Vucevic and his wife welcomed the couple’s first child – a son named Filip – on Monday and the center will miss tonight’s game to be with his recovering wife and newborn son.

While the Magic will certainly be short-handed without their most productive and consistent player, their coaches and players are happy that Vucevic – one of the most affable and well-liked players in the locker room – is a first-time father.

``It’s great and I’ve had the opportunity to meet his wife and they’re great people,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``Just happy that the baby is healthy and she is healthy. So, we’re all ecstatic for him.’’

Not having Vucevic will most likely create an opportunity for prized rookie Mo Bamba to make the first start of his professional career. Bamba, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, is coming off a strong performance on Saturday when he had nine points, four rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists in the defeat of the Utah Jazz.

``My mindset is to do as much as I can to help us win,’’ said Bamba, who has averaged 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and a team-best 1.4 blocks in 28 games off the bench thus far. ``This league is all about opportunities and this is a golden one right here.’’

Orlando comes into this game having won two straight – both of them coming last week during the team’s trip to Mexico City. Orlando defeated Chicago when Vucevic made a game-winning shot with 28.1 seconds remaining. The Magic also beat Utah when it scored 41 fourth-quarter points to wipe out three quarters of offensive misery.

Vucevic has been the steadiest player on the Magic all season, leading the team in scoring (20.6) and rebounding (11.7). He’s led the team in scoring 13 times, in rebounding 22 times and in assists six times. He has four 30-point efforts this season, 16 20-point nights and 16 double-doubles to put himself in contention for the first all-star berth of his eight-year NBA career.

The Magic’s longest-tenured player became a first-time father on Monday when his wife, Nikoleta, gave birth to the couple’s son. Filip Vucevic weighed in at 8 pounds, 12.4 ounces and measured 22.5 inches upon birth.

Orlando is hopeful that Vucevic will be back with the squad later in the week when it travels to Chicago to face the Bulls on Friday. Clifford said his team is treating the potential one-game loss of the center the same way it did when it didn’t have standout guard Evan Fournier last week in Dallas because of a personal matter.

``If we had to play a month without (Vucevic) we’d have to change a lot of things. You don’t reinvent your team for one night,’’ Clifford said. ``In this league, for one night, we’re good enough to beat anybody. These (Magic) guys are older players and they’re very, very good and they have great confidence. Now, will we have to play well? Yes, but still we have enough to win for one night.’’

Orlando will be facing a Spurs team that it defeated 117-110 on Nov. 4. The Magic came into that game 2-6 and riding a four-game losing streak, but they jumped all over the Spurs in San Antonio and led by 26 points with nine minutes remaining. The Spurs would rally late, but Orlando ultimately quelled it and won behind 26 points from Aaron Gordon.

``That’s got to stick with you,’’ San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan admitted. ``You’ve always got to use that extra motivation to be able to come out and get that revenge and redeem yourself.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.