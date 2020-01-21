Vic Law Has Blossomed Into One of G League's Best Players

LAKELAND, Fla. – Shortly after going undrafted last June, Vic Law accepted an opportunity to join the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas for summer league. Although he didn’t play a ton that week, the now 24-year-old out of Northwestern made a positive impression on the Magic’s front office and coaching staff.

It became apparent early on that Law fit in. His length, versatility and strong work ethic caught the Magic’s attention, which led them to bring the 6-foot-7 forward to their training camp in the fall. Even though he didn’t land a spot on the parent club’s roster, Law was someone the Magic were very intrigued by and wanted to keep in their organization.

Now a few months later and Law, playing for the Magic’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, has blossomed into one of the best players in the G League. His outstanding play earned him a two-way contract with the Magic after Josh Magette, formerly on a two-way deal, signed a 10-day contract with Orlando before getting released.

“It was really exciting, all the hard work paying off,” Law said. “Going through this process and sticking with it. Sticking with Orlando, being able to stay here. It was a big moment for me and my family. It was just one step closer to where we actually want to be.”

Very few players, if any, in the G League have been better than the Chicago native since he signed his two-way deal. In the five games he has played in following that announcement, Law has averaged just a shade under 26 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.

“Just being more confident within the system,” he said about his development following a recent Lakeland victory over the Windy City Bulls. “Being able to take my game into more one-on-one situations. Playing defense and being more versatile, being able to play two through four and being more comfortable with the ball in my hands. And playing off of other people. Whatever coach Stan (Heath) has asked of me, I’m confident I’m able to fulfill that role and step in where I’m needed.”

With Law leading the attack, Lakeland has been playing some its best basketball over the last week. They are currently riding a three-game winning streak, with Law filling up the box score in each of those victories.

Heath, now in his third season as head coach in Lakeland, was ecstatic when he first learned that Law was signing a two-way deal with the Magic. Although not surprised based on how well he has played this season and the growth he has shown since first seeing him in summer league, Heath is confident this is just the beginning of a long, successful career.

“Well deserved,” he said about Law. “Vic was a hot commodity around the G League. He was probably the best or one of the top players not on a two-way that was available. So if we didn’t do it, somebody else was going to do it. So I’m happy we did.”

Known primarily in college as a lockdown defender, which remains one of his top strengths, Law has now evolved on the other end of the floor while in the G League. Becoming a more proficient 3-point shooter was critical for him and now he’s someone opponents have to fear when he gets a good look from beyond the arc.

“Early on, the shooting part we didn’t know where he was going to be,” Heath said. “He’s really worked hard to become a consistent 3-point shooter.”

Especially with Orlando dealing with multiple injuries, don’t be surprised if Law gets called up to the parent club at some point this season. One thing for sure is that he will be ready if and when that does happen.

“I’m just available for whatever role,” he said. “Whenever they need me, however they need me. Just to be able to fit in to that position and play and show coach (Steve) Clifford that he can trust me when I’m in there.”