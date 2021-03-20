Two Different Orlando Magic Pairs Do Something in Same Week That Had Been Done Just Once Before in Franchise History

ORLANDO - Against the Miami Heat last Sunday, which was March 14, Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross became the second pair in franchise history to each score 30-plus points and make six-plus 3-pointers in the same game.

Making that even more interesting is that the first time a Magic duo accomplished this it happened on the same exact day three years earlier. On March 14, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jonathon Simmons and D.J. Augustin did it.

Fast forward to Friday, March 19 and Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier joined them as the third Orlando duo to ever pull this off. Gordon scored a season-high 38 points and drilled seven threes, while Fournier had a season-high 31 points and knocked down six triples in a 121-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Also bizarre is that Vucevic tallied 38 points and Ross finished with 31 when they did it earlier in the week.

The only other teammates besides Vucevic/Ross and Gordon/Fournier to score 30-plus and make six-plus threes in the same game this season are Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Coby White, who did it on Feb. 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Also quite fascinating is that Gordon is the first Magic player since Hedo Turkoglu 13 years ago to score at least 38 points and make seven-plus threes. When Turkoglu did it, it was also March 19, Turkoglu’s birthday.

The Magic, as a team, buried 21 3-pointers on Friday. That’s the second most number of threes they’ve ever made. Orlando has drilled the seventh most threes in the league in March and has shot 38.9% from long distance during this time.

On the other end, the Magic have been tough to score against. Since the All-Star break, they have the sixth best defensive rating (107.6). Brooklyn’s 27% 3-point shooting was their third worst mark of the season from downtown.

“That was just a great all-around game for our team,” Gordon said. “We showed what we can be defensively and offensively. We put it together. I thought it was a collective effort. They can score in bunches. We stayed composed and we continued to execute down the stretch and it resulted in a win. It shows good resilience.”