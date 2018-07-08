Steve Clifford Impressed by Jerian Grant's Versatility, Says New Guard Will Fit In Very Well

LAS VEGAS – In today’s small-ball NBA, where the game is becoming increasingly position-less and more uniform in size across the board, versatility has become a top ability for any player.

Jerian Grant, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder with extensive defensive skills, should fit right in on an Orlando Magic squad that traded for him late Saturday night because of a versatility that allows him to thrive at multiple positions.

In a three-team, four-player deal, Orlando acquired reserve center Timofey Mozgov and Grant, while sending Bismack Biyombo and two future second-round picks (2019 and 2020 NBA Drafts) to the Charlotte Hornets. Chicago, Grant’s previous team, acquired Julyan Stone and his non-guaranteed contract to complete the three-team swap that Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said came together quickly on Sunday.

For the Magic, Grant is the focal point of the trade because of their need for depth at the point guard position. At 25 years old and possessing great size, the Magic feel like the third-year pro could be poised to take a big step in terms of production. And the fact that he can play multiple positions makes him an even great commodity to the Magic.

``That’s a big plus. In today’s NBA, having versatility and being able to play two positions is important,’’ Magic head coach Steve Clifford said on Sunday morning from the Thomas and Mack Center where Orlando (1-0) will face the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 ET later tonight (TV: ESPN 2).

``At (Grant’s) size, it is possible that he could play the (point guard position) and play with some with D.J. (Augustin) in some situations if he can guard (shooting guards),’’ Clifford added.

Clifford, who was hired by the Magic on May 30, is a strong believer in that he won’t know fully about the abilities and drive of a player until he coaches him. While he’s eager to work with Grant, the coach didn’t want to speculate on how he sees the point guard battle between the incumbent Augustin, Grant and free-agent signee Isaiah Briscoe playing out. Practice time and game production will be the deciding factors, Clifford stressed.

``I’ll be honest, I don’t do it that way. I’ve never coached (Grant) and he’s never been a full-time starter. That (post-trade depth-chart talk) is all conjecture,’’ Clifford said. ``You bring (Grant) in and you work with him and see where he’s at and then you make a decision.

``D.J. Augustin is a very good player and a professional player,’’ Clifford added. ``He can play against starters, he’s a knock-down shooter and he’s a terrific pick-and-roll player. I have a lot of confidence in the (2018-19) year that he can have. When we make trades or bring guys in, I’m not into, `He can do this, he can do that.’ Let’s get them here, start to work with them and see what kind of worker he is. Some guys take off immediately and some guys take more time. To me, that’s the pragmatic way you should work with your roster.’’

Grant is the son of former NBA player Harvey Grant, whose brother, Horace Grant, was a star power forward for the Magic on two different occasions. Jerian Grant’s brother, Jerami, plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, while his other brother, Jerai, has played professionally in several leagues around the world.

For Magic players Jonathan Isaac and Wes Iwundu, members of Orlando’s Summer League entry in Las Vegas, they were shocked and saddened to see Biyombo – one of the more outspoken and energetic players in the Orlando locker room – depart via a trade. Iwundu’s dressing stall at the Amway Center was two spots away from that of Biyombo, and the veteran big man imparted plenty of wisdom onto Isaac last season while the rookie was battling various injuries.

``I was surprised at the type of trade that it was, a three-team trade,’’ the 20-year-old Isaac admitted. ``It’s tough, man. Biz is a great guy, one of the great leaders on our team and he brought it every night, so I’m sad to see him go. He had that effort and was that grinder who brings it every night and does a lot of the dirty work that some guys don’t want to do.’’

Added Iwundu: ``It’s part of the business, but you know, Biz is a good friend of mine. I’ll miss his presence on the team, but I understand it’s a business at the same time. Whatever’s best for the organization, I trust those guys up there (in the front office) to make the decisions and make the calls.’’

As for the 31-year-old Mosgov, he’s bounced around the NBA over the last couple of seasons. Once the starting center on Cleveland teams that won a World Championship in 2015-16 and reached the NBA Finals in 2014-15, Mozgov has played for the Los Angeles Lakers (54 games in 2016-17) and the Brooklyn Nets (31 games in 2017-18) in recent years. He was officially dealt from the Nets to the Hornets on Friday in a swap for former Magic center Dwight Howard. The 7-foot-1, 275-pound Mozgov, who was born in the former Soviet Union, has two years remaining on his contract – just as Biyombo does now with Charlotte.

``I’d say (he could play) against other traditional centers,’’ Clifford said. ``He does, I believe, have the ability to step out and shoot corner threes. He’s added that to his game. He’s a big guy with a live body. That’s what I would say – (he’d be best-suited facing) other teams that play traditional centers that aren’t range shooters.’’

Grant, a Notre Dame product who was the 19thpick of the 2015 NBA Draft, is coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals for the Bulls. He made 26 starts this past season and has started 60 of his 213 games over the past three years. His addition gives the Magic yet another lengthy, defensive-minded player to pair alongside the 6-foot-9 Aaron Gordon, 7-foot center Mohamed Bamba and the 6-11 Isaac.

``Man, the more length that we have the better,’’ Isaac said. ``If we just come together and everybody has that spirit to get stops every night, we’ll win games.’’

