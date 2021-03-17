Stan Heath Named NBA G League Coach of the Year

ORLANDO - Since debuting in Polk County in 2017, the Lakeland Magic have won 60 percent of their regular season games (94-63), have reached the playoffs every year and are now the reigning champs after beating the Delaware Blue Coats at Walt Disney World in the title game just last week.

At the helm throughout this now four-year journey has been Stan Heath, a long-time college coach prior to taking the Lakeland job. Just as he did at every stop in the college ranks, the now 56-year-old has excelled at developing young talent and getting players, all of whom hoping to land contracts with NBA clubs, to jell and play team-first basketball.

Creating a winning culture starts with great leadership, and Heath, named the 2021 G League Coach of the Year on Wednesday, has been an incredible leader from the moment he arrived in Lakeland.

That’s been noticed by everyone in the Orlando Magic organization, along with others around the G League who marvel at Lakeland’s cohesiveness and discipline.

“The Magic family is extremely proud of Coach Heath, who is the most deserving of this recognition,” Lakeland General Manager Anthony Parker said. “The way Stan Heath coached teams compete, and the consistency with which they play, are positive reflections of the work Stan and his staff have put in each year. Throughout his four years, Stan has continuously grown and gotten better each season.”

One of 18 teams that participated in the G League’s truncated 2021 season at Disney, Lakeland won the championship largely because of its stout defense and selflessness on the offensive end. They had the league’s best defensive rating in the regular season and in the three playoff games combined drilled 52 3-pointers.

“Our team really bonded together,” Magic two-way contract player Karim Mane said. “We came together when we needed it the most. It really showed on the defensive end. Our defense was always good – as soon as the season started – but our offense picked up at the right time. We just had fun. We had a good group of guys. Everybody was feeling good about everything we were doing in the bubble. We really bonded together and that showed on the court.”

One of the team’s star players, Devin Cannady, who was named Finals MVP after scoring a game-high 22 points in the championship game, noted that a key reason for their team success was that they all played for one another and didn’t care about individual stats.

“The MVP trophy, I’ve said multiple times, is a team trophy,” the 24-year-old and former Princeton standout said. “The past eight games when we were on our roll, someone different stepped up every night. My goal has always been to be a team player on offense, be selfless on defense and I think that’s been one thing that’s contributed to our success. Winning the championship was the primary goal for us coming in here. We didn’t want to come in (and) go play individually, look for our own stats. We wanted to compete for a championship, which we did. The MVP trophy is just a team trophy.”

That attitude and approach originates from the top, as Heath, known for elevating players and instilling confidence in them, learned long ago that’s what’s necessary to be successful at any level.

It’s a big reason why all of the college teams he coached, including Kent State, Arkansas and South Florida, always improved.

In his one season as the head coach at Kent State, located in Kent, Ohio, the Golden Flashes went 30-6 and reached the Elite 8 of the 2002 NCAA Tournament. At Arkansas, the Razorbacks transformed into one of the best SEC teams while Heath was there. They made the NCAA Tournament each of his last two seasons as the coach in Fayetteville.

The last time South Florida was in the NCAA Tournament, which was in 2012, it was Heath that led them there. And not only did they make the field of 68, they won two games, beating California in the “first four” games and Temple in the next round.

Extremely appreciative of every opportunity he’s been given, Health is always quick to recognize those who have helped him get to this point of his career.

Among them are the DeVos family, Magic CEO Alex Martins, minority owner Steve Demetriou, Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, General Manager John Hammond, Parker and Lakeland Assistant GM Tunji Adedipe.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Heath said of everyone in the organization who has played a huge role in fostering Lakeland’s growth and success. “It starts with making the commitment to come here (Disney). Everybody didn’t make that same commitment to bring a team into this bubble. They invested in us. They supported us. We really appreciate that. I told our players that from day one, like hey let’s show with our play our appreciation for allowing us to have this opportunity, so we’re very thankful for that. I think everybody feels really good about that investment in our basketball team.”

Another person who means a lot to him is Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford, who he’s learned a ton from the last few years. Together, they’ve accomplished a great deal. Orlando made the playoffs in Clifford’s first two years and Lakeland has been in the G League postseason every year. In fact, Heath has won more regular season games than any other coach in the G League since taking the job in Lakeland.