Stage is Set for Critical Magic-Heat Showdown Tonight in South Florida

MIAMI – While the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat share the Sunshine State and certainly a healthy disdain for one another, theirs is not necessarily a rivalry because of the manner in which the two franchise’s glory days have never coincided.

Other than a first-round playoff series in 1997 – won 3-2 by a Miami team that held off the upstart Magic after Penny Hardaway heated up mid-series – the two have never played with much on the line.

That is about to change tonight.

When the Magic (36-38) and Heat (36-37) take the floor at American Airlines Arena on Tuesday, sole possession of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standings will be hanging in the balance for the winner. Just a half-game separates them and that figures to stoke the competitive juices of two teams that have taken turns beating up on each other for the past 30 seasons.

``It’s going to be really, really hard and a dogfight,’’ predicted Magic guard Evan Fournier, who poured in 24 points on Monday in Orlando’s 119-98 rout of Philadelphia. ``No excuses – back-to-back or no back-to-back – we’re all tired right now anyway, so (fatigue) doesn’t matter. The team that’s going to execute better is going to be the team that’s going to win.’’

Orlando heads into Tuesday with a bit of an upper hand on Miami. The Magic have won two of the three meetings thus far, capturing the season-opener at the Amway Center (104-101) and routing the Heat in Miami (105-90) on Dec. 4. Miami got a measure of revenge on Dec. 23, winning 115-91 at the Amway Center behind 25 points from since-traded guard Tyler Johnson.

With a win tonight, Orlando can secure the season series and the tiebreaker that could come in handy should the two finish the regular season with identical records. If Miami wins, knotting the head-to-head at 2-2, division record could decide a winner. Going into tonight’s game, Orlando is 7-6 versus Southeast Division foes, while Miami is 7-8. The Magic still must face the Heat (tonight), Atlanta (April 5) and Charlotte (April 10), while the Heat will wrap up division play against the Magic.

Even if Orlando losses tonight, it can still secure the tiebreaker by beating Atlanta and Charlotte.

Miami and Orlando are at this point by simultaneously playing well late in the season. The Heat have won seven of 10 to spark hopes that legendary guard Dwyane Wade will finish his career in the playoffs before retiring. Meanwhile, the Magic wrapped up the first 5-0 homestand in franchise history on Monday with a systematic demolition of the 76ers.

``We’re going to play eight games (the rest of the regular season) and they’re all going to be important,’’ said Magic coach Steve Clifford, whose team held the 76ers without a field goal for an 11-minute, 42-second stretch of Monday’s second half to secure the victory. ``The game that we played (Monday) night will travel (to Miami) – defend, good purpose on offense, move the ball inside-out. That’s how we have to play (against the Heat).’’

How rare is that the Magic and Heat are in contention at the same time? In addition to playing just once in the playoffs, the two squads have both been in the postseason simultaneously just 10 times in 30 years. Not once in those 10 times did both teams advance to the second round of the playoffs.

When Shaquille O’Neal, Horace Grant, Nick Anderson, Dennis Scott and Hardaway led the Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals and the ’96 Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat were hardly a factor in the East. During Miami’s rise in the late ‘90s under Pat Riley, Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway, the Magic were trying to rebuild following O’Neal’s defection to Los Angeles.

When the Heat won their first title in 2006 with O’Neal and a young Wade, the Magic were two years into rebuilding around Dwight Howard. By the time the Magic became dominant again, reaching the 2009 NBA Finals and the ’10 East Finals, Miami had little around Wade and mostly struggled.

That changed in 2010 when LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined Wade in Miami and turned the Heat into a super power that would reach four straight NBA Finals and win two titles in 2012 and ’13. As for the Magic, they took years to dig out of rebuilding after Howard left in 2012, and the franchise hasn’t won a playoff series in nine years.

Now, they will meet tonight in South Florida with high stakes on the line.

``They have a great way of playing and you know what they’re going to do every night – they’re going to be physical, play hard, defend, move the ball and play inside out,’’ said Magic center Nikola Vucevic of the Heat, the team he has tormented over the past seven years with some of the biggest games of his career. ``They’re just a very disciplined team. We’re going to have bring our best (Tuesday). Obviously, they’re going to be very prepared and they’ve got some experienced guys led by D-Wade and (Goran) Dragic, but if we play well and play like we did (Monday), we’re going to have a chance.’’

