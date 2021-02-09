Social Justice Game Changer: Tanisha Nunn Gary

Name: Tanisha Nunn Gary

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1/6/21)

Background: Gary can still remember being in elementary school and recognizing the value of community service. Even at that young age, she was able to identify the difference it makes when people go out of their way to lend a helping hand to others who need a boost.

Much of what she saw and learned stemmed from her upbringing. Her family had an empathetic mindset, which trickled down to her.

Now as the president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida (AACCCF), a position she’s been in since 2018, it’s Gary’s mission to lift individuals and entire businesses up and assist them with the resources they need for success.

Prior to leading the AACCCF, where she is responsible for fostering strong connections with community leaders and corporate entities with a focus on four key pillars including advocacy, access to capital, contracts, and entrepreneur training and development, Gary was a lawyer and business owner. She is a graduate of Spelman College and acquired her law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law.

Gary, a Blackshear, Georgia native, is an active member with several civic and professional associations, including the Boy Scouts of America Central Florida Council Investment Committee, Orange County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Initiative as the Diversity and Inclusion Chair, Orange County Convention Center Citizens Oversight Committee, Truist Advisory Board and Florida Association of Chamber Professionals. She is also a member of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated; Orlando (FL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Making a Difference: The pandemic has, obviously, wreaked havoc on many businesses across the nation. The good news is that there are leaders, such as Gary, who have done amazing work to alleviate some of their suffering and help them get back on their feet.

Under Gary’s leadership, the AACCCF has awarded over $100,000 in grants to assist local Black-owned businesses. Also, the chamber provided over 40 educational webinars and technical assistance, including a two-day virtual business conference in August.

“We’re really proud of the work that we did to help our businesses and we didn’t just look at the economic part of it, but we also looked at the mental health part of it with all of the social injustices the world witnessed last year,” Gary said. “Our chamber hosted webinars on the emotional impact on the black community in particular in the workplace.”

In addition to providing that financial and mental health support, Gary and her team worked with physicians to give employees of those businesses the information and resources they need to avoid health complications from the virus.

A central focus of the chamber now is helping businesses receive more exposure in the community through advertising and promotion and working with stakeholders to create more diversity in the supply chain.

“It is the ultimate sense of being proud,” Gary said about her organization’s efforts. “We serve as a team. I have an amazing team, an amazing board. We work together to make sure we do have those success stories.”

Working with the Magic: Grateful for their support and to be honored by them at a recent game, Gary believes it’s compassion from community leaders like Steve Clifford and organizations like the Orlando Magic that are significantly helping Central Florida Black-owned businesses get through these incredibly challenging times.

“I am so appreciative of this honor and of this recognition as well as the others in the community that you’ve (the Magic) recognized,” she said. “It makes me very, very proud that the Magic recognizes the work that I and the chamber have done in the community. Also, the partnership that the chamber has with the Magic. Since I’ve been with the chamber and serving as president and CEO, the Magic has been very active. The Magic is a founding trustee of the chamber. I am proud of the work they are doing as well in the community in helping businesses thrive during this time.”

“It’s about all of us, including Coach Clifford and the team members for the Magic, coming together with organizations such as the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida to be a part of the community, to be on the ground, helping, volunteering, showing they care,” she added. “It’s very meaningful to see us come together as a community.”

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”