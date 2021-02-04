Social Justice Game Changer: Sherry Paramore

Name: Sherry Paramore

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (2/5)

Background: Lifting the spirits of youth and carving out a pathway for them to reach their full potential is Paramore’s mission every day. Born and raised in Orlando and a first-generation college student, she yearns to help children thrive academically and open up doors that allow them to explore their personal creativity and passions.

As the president of ELEVATE Orlando, the Central Florida non-profit organization that equips and empowers underserved youth with in-school instruction, mentoring and post-secondary preparation, Paramore has helped steer many children in a positive direction.

She herself is a student at heart and continues to inspire many through her own academic journey. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Bethune-Cookman University, a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Central Florida and is currently enrolled in UCF’s Public Affairs Doctoral program.

The impact ELEVATE has made on youth in the region is immense. The programs it offers has given students the tools, confidence, connections and hope to succeed at every level, which makes Paramore proud and optimistic for the future.

“I’ve worked the past thirty years in non-profit roles helping to raise money for education, really to give other students like myself a chance at a higher education which also creates a better future,” she said. “This is a perfect opportunity to not only have a job and a passion of helping others, but really helping to shape their future to help them prepare for their post-secondary journey as well. It’s not just a job, it’s more of a ministry for me because we get to really help change the lives of so many urban youth.”

ELEVATE has programs in three Orange County public high schools – Oak Ridge, Jones and Evans – as well as the feeder schools for each.

Recent Projects: Following the George Floyd tragedy, Paramore helped organize a few social justice forums to give students an outlet to express their thoughts and talk about possible ways to improve conditions.

What was most refreshing about the virtual platforms available for the students, she says, was that they were able to put their minds and hearts together for the betterment of their community.

“One of the things we heard directly from our students was that they were excited to be able to share how they really felt,” she said. “It was not only educational, but it provided leadership opportunities for the students, like really teach them how to effect change. It helped them become better students in the process.”

Another key focus of ELEVATE lately is being an essential pipeline for a diverse workforce in Central Florida. Weekly career conversations with ELEVATE’s students is a major concentration going forward.

Bringing in professional mentors and experts in various fields is a crucial way to open up more professional opportunities for young people who are just starting to figure out what their talents are and what they are most passionate about.

Working with the Magic: Seeing leaders such as Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford give back to the community means a great deal to Paramore, and she knows it means a ton as well to the students at ELEVATE.

“It’s about, especially for our students, being able to see someone actually be engaged,” she said. “If they don’t see it, they won’t believe it. But to actually have someone with that amount of influence and be passionate about social change really means a lot to our students.”

“I really have a deep appreciation for the Magic and how they contribute to the community and to have a focus of community engagement was key for us,” she added. “Our missions, for example with the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, completely align because they have a focus of creating a workforce, helping students develop and prepare for their post-secondary experiences. That completely aligns with ELEVATE. To have a partner like the Magic who is so influential in the community means a lot because others will pay attention.”

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”