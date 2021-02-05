Social Justice Game Changer: Pastor Derrick McCrae

Name: Pastor Derrick McCrae

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (2/6/21)

Background: Pastor McCrae learned from his mother long ago that things won’t come easy, but success will come if you work hard and persevere through adversity.

It’s that mindset that changed his life, and one that he shares every day with others in hopes of giving them the strength and determination they need to overcome obstacles.

At The Experience Christian Center, where he is the founder and Bishop-elect, McCrae teaches others the importance of unity through love and compassion. With an unrelenting passion for mentoring and motivating, it’s his mission to inspire people and bring out the best in them.

“When I became a pastor, I was reminded of all the things I went through, all the struggles that I had and I was determined that since I had risen to this position it was my job to make sure that I am the assistance needed to the community from the very things that I had to go through myself,” said McCrae, who answered the call to ministry in 1997 and has been the pastor at The Experience Christian Center since 2009. “That’s what gives me my passion, my drive is just having my memory from where I’ve come from to where I am today.”

Recent Projects: McCrae and his ministry just celebrated Seasons Blessings, an annual holiday event in which they give out gifts, food, clothes, school supplies and other items to the local community. It was held the Saturday before Christmas and was the 12th consecutive year they hosted the event. With contactless drive-thru stations set up, approximately 6,000 people were assisted this year.

Throughout the pandemic, The Experience Christian Center has provided a huge boost to those in need. Since March, McCrae and others have partnered up to distribute food. Nearly 70,000 families have received meals through this benevolence.

McCrae, who also serves on the boards of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, Orange County Parks and Recreation, My Brother’s Keeper Orlando and Orlando Economic Partnership Taskforce, has also been involved in giving out 100,000 masks and economic stimulus packages to help those who have lost their jobs or been furloughed.

During the holiday season, McCrae’s church partnered with The LCR Project for the sixth year and furnished six homes with beds, couches, bedding, towels and other necessities.

Always engaged in the political cycle as well, McCrae recently participated in an event to encourage people to vote.

“We’re still strengthening those efforts. We don’t stop. We continue to roll and we keep rolling until the next election time comes along,” he said. “We’re still working on social justice efforts to make sure that our community is empowered, knowledgeable and registered to vote.”

Working with the Magic: A big Magic fan, McCrae is grateful to be recognized by the team and is extremely impressed by their dedication and commitment to the Central Florida community.

Having Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford and the team’s players play such a big role in the community also means a great deal to McCrae, who had the opportunity to meet and chat with Clifford at a recent voting event.

“To see that his efforts is not just on the court but his efforts is also in the community is huge,” McCrae said of Clifford. “I consider him to be a drum major and that’s huge for me. I honor him for what he’s doing. I think he’s definitely a trailblazer.”

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”