Social Justice Game Changer: Merchon Green

Name: Merchon Green

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers (4/26/21)

Equity for all.

As Orlando’s new equity official, that is Merchon Green’s goal for this community.

“Equity for all means that every citizen regardless of race, gender, political affiliation, religious affiliation, religious beliefs have an opportunity to thrive in Orlando,” she said on FOX 35 shortly after starting the job. “So, we are just looking to make sure all the policies, programs, initiatives, things that are instituted in Orlando are accessible for all and that everyone receives what they need to be the best self they can be.”

Green, a native of Gifford, Florida, understands the agony and frustration felt around the country. She herself lost two close family members and a hometown hero from tragic incidents.

In 2007, her 43-year-old uncle, Byruss Green, was shot and killed by law enforcement in Indian River County. No charges were filed against any of the officers involved.

Then in 2015, in the same county, her 22-year-old cousin, Reggie Davis Jr., was fatally shot by a teenager while he and an accomplice, also a teen, attempted to rob him while they were all in Davis’ car. Both were found guilty of murder and given long-term prison sentences.

In February 2017, Corrections Deputy Garry Chambliss of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, who was off duty at the time visiting family, was struck by a bullet after gunfire rang out. Moments earlier, he had yelled out for everyone in the area to “get low” after he heard shots being fired. A distant relative of Chambliss was the culprit.

Just a month later in Gifford, 21-year-old Alteria Woods, who was pregnant, was caught in crossfire and killed while she was sleeping during a SWAT team drug raid. She was not the target of the narcotics probe. It was her boyfriend and his father, according to news reports, that deputies were trying to catch. A grand jury exonerated the deputies involved.

Each of those tragedies made Green decide she wanted to take action and work with officials to promote change. She held townhall meetings in her hometown to engage the community, met with citizens to hear their concerns and ultimately founded Pioneering Change, Inc, designed to unify the community, make resources more available, resolve issues plaguing the area and inspire future leaders.

“Pioneering Change basically advocated for the community. We didn’t want to be the community’s voice. We wanted to give them a voice,” she said. “We worked to build a bridge between the elected officials in the community but also to mobilize the citizens to show them how to use their voices on committees, to show them how to use their voices just in their community as well as with their vote and just really unify them, educate them, make them self-sufficient and then work together to resolve issues in our community.”

From there, Green took on the school district of Indian River County bringing attention to their discriminatory practices, as well as held sit-ins at school board meetings and protests in solidarity with those calling for accountability for law enforcement and equal protection under the law. She served two years as the chairperson for the federal court mandated Equity Committee, which monitors the school district of Indian River County’s compliance with their 1967 desegregation order. She also served on the Code of Conduct committee to combat and rewrite the disciplinary code used to disproportionately discipline minority students.

When she saw the opening in Orlando for the equity officer role, her eyes lit up because the position encompassed everything she had been doing in Indian River County.

“I’m just grateful to be able to do that now with the city of Orlando, working with the community and also working internally with policy,” she said.

It’s a big boost, she says, when high-profile organizations such as the Orlando Magic are active in the community and use their platform to foster change. Even though she’s new on the job, she can already detect the impact the Magic and other community-driven companies in the area are making.

“It’s extremely influential just because we know that it’s happening, but when you see those who you respect and support speaking out against the issues, it basically validates that there needs to be some change and others should also use their platform to really bring attention to it,” she said.

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Steve Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”