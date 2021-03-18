Social Justice Game Changer: Lisa Early

Name: Lisa Early

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets (3/19/21)

Background: The first 10 years of Early’s career was spent in the Dominican Republic, where her deep passion for community service arose. Working for three different organizations while there, including Save the Children, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the U.S. Agency for International Development, she gained extensive knowledge about youth development, culture, and health and wellness.

The wisdom that she amassed overseas was instrumental for her. When she returned to the U.S. in 1990, and specifically Orlando, she was able to utilize all of those experiences and help many children overcome obstacles and adversity.

“It was an enlightening experience…I came to realize that we are actually not there yet,” Early said of when she first arrived in Orlando, with her first gig in this area being at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where she worked for 12 years and founded the Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families, Healthy Families Orange and the Orange County Children’s Advocacy Center. “I’ve seen the worst poverty in the world and coming back here to the United States and seeing people live in situations as bad as in the poorest countries in the world, it was rather shocking.”

It’s been her mission ever since to be a positive influence on children in Orlando while serving as a mentor to others who are just as determined as she is about creating a safer and healthier environment for youth to grow up in.

A huge breakthrough opportunity for Early, a native of Long Island, New York and a graduate of Cornell University, came in 2003 when Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, then in his first term as mayor of the city, appointed her to serve as Orlando’s first Director of Children and Education. While in that position, she administered education, crime and community revitalization citizen advisory boards and spearheaded the mayor’s children’s initiatives. She also founded Parramore Kidz Zone (a replication of Harlem Children’s Zone), achieving precipitous declines in juvenile arrests, teen births and child maltreatment rates and improving the academic performance of Orlando’s most disadvantaged children.

Since 2006, she has served as Orlando’s Director of Families, Parks and Recreation, overseeing all of the city’s parks, athletic facilities and community centers.

Through public and private grants, including robust AmeriCorps, My Brother’s Keeper, Youth Employment, College Access, and 21st Century Community Learning Centers programs, Early has scaled up the city’s children’s programs and embedded evidence-informed practices citywide, across the full spectrum of her department’s operations. Today, the city serves an estimated 11,000 low income children each year and is impacting academic, health, employment, and juvenile incarceration rates across the city.

Humble and compassionate, Early’s focus is always about the children and the community as a whole. As much as she has accomplished in her professional life, all that matters to her is finding solutions to our nation’s core problems and providing the fundamental resources children and families need to improve their lives.

“This is not about me,” she said. “I sometimes wonder why there are people in the world that don’t see they have a responsibility to make this world a better place, and that it’s not about them. A lot of times people are just interested in their personal interests. I just don’t see the world that way. I think it holds us back as a nation and a world.”

A Key Message: Whenever she speaks with teenagers, young adults or anyone in the early stages of figuring out what career path to take, Early always tells them to follow their passions and do something they love and that makes a positive impact on other people.

“When you’re deciding on what career track you want to take, just remember that you’re going to spend a huge portion of your life at work, at least eight hours per day, and trust me it’s a lot more than eight hours a day for me and so it’s a huge chunk of your life. So, you need to be doing something meaningful with it,” she said. “Do something you love. Do something you are passionate about because if you don’t, you’ll look back and say what did I spend my life on.”

Magic’s Impact: To Early, it’s incredibly important to have local organizations be committed to the community. So, when she sees the Orlando Magic at events and donating their time and resources to assist those in need, it puts a smile on her face. Making those contributions even more special, she says, is knowing that the team’s well-known figures, including Head Coach Steve Clifford and players, are among those participating in the efforts.

“The work that needs to be done requires that people in power and position and with influence and resources (to) understand that we’re not where we need to be yet as a nation and that they are likewise committed to the change that needs to happen to get us there and that they commit their time, energy, resources, political will, power, influence, money to make that change happen,” she said. “I would put professional sports in that category of having a voice, a loud voice, a voice that people listen to, having a platform that people listen to, that provide leadership, that helps make change happen. It’s really important to me that the Orlando Magic has stepped up to make the kinds of investments that are needed, to speak truth to power, to say that we are not where we need to be but this is where we need to get to and that we’re here and we’re on board and we’re going to help get us there.”

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”