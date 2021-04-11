Social Justice Game Changer: Eddy Moratin

Name: Eddy Moratin

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs (4/12/21)

“Your zip code is more important than your genetic code.”

“Where you live is about more than just your address, it’s about your opportunities.”

Those excerpts from the YouTube video, “A Tale of Two Zip Codes,” emphasize how significant the neighborhood we live in is on our physical and mental health, our education, and our career development.

One organization helping individuals and families in one particular area of Central Florida reach their full potential is Lift Orlando, founded in 2013 by business leaders motivated to strengthen the area around Camping World Stadium, known as the West Lakes neighborhood of downtown Orlando.

Its president, Eddy Moratin, is one of many on a mission to provide more resources to the residents of that community so that they can increase their chances of accomplishing their goals.

In 2012, Moratin started having serious conversations with CEOs and other executives from major companies in Orlando about what can be done to change the quality of life for the residents living right around the football stadium. Tom Sittema, a dear friend of Moratin’s who was the CEO of CNL Financial at the time, rallied local leaders to devise a strategy that would bolster that community. Also playing a big part in those conversations was Steve Hogan, the CEO of Florida Citrus Sports.

They asked themselves, “could the business community play a significant role in helping solve some of those complex social problems?” With plenty of prior experience collaborating with business leaders and getting them involved in social issues while also possessing critical knowledge from research studies, Moratin and his cohorts began identifying some principles that were missing in the Central Florida landscape.

“The purpose of Lift Orlando is to see business leaders partnering with residents to break the cycle of poverty,” Moratin said. “The logic behind it is if the root cause of the disparity in these neighborhoods is connected to historic disinvestment for so many decades then we believe the solutions start with investments. So, as we put it, we invest in people, invest in place and invest in partnerships.”

This collaborative approach has been decreasing childhood poverty and increasing financial mobility for families in the heart of Orlando the last eight years. Moratin was awarded the 2019 CEO of the Year Award by the Orlando Business Journal and was listed as one the 50 Most Powerful Philanthropy and Community Voices in 2018. He is a member of the board of directors of the Jacksonville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Orlando Economic Partnership, and The Foundation for Orlando’s Future.

Lift Orlando’s goal is to make it easier for people to make good choices and improve their lives in the neighborhood they live in. It’s about changing the odds, creating a safe environment and making it natural for residents to connect to resources without leaving the community they call home.

“One lady put it to me, it’s the blessing of being able to live in a better neighborhood without ever leading your neighborhood,” Moratin said.

Grateful to be recognized by the Orlando Magic, Moratin says it’s the work and dedication in the community from organizations like the Magic that are opening up more doors for people to succeed.

“They are just fantastic partners,” he said. “Even in the earliest days of that conversation (of revamping the Parramore neighborhood), the Magic said ‘we are in, count us in to be part of this.’ And they’ve done that in our education strategy. They’ve done it in so many ways. Even regionally, the involvement in the conversation with regional leaders around equity, diversity and inclusion have been really admirable by Linda (Landman Gonzalez, Magic Vice President of Community and Government Affairs) and Alex (Martins, Magic CEO) and others. I’m a huge fan.”

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Steve Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”