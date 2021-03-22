Social Justice Game Changer: Dr. Ruth Edwards

Name: Dr. Ruth Edwards

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets (3/23/21)

Background: Dr. Edwards remembers something very significant her grandfather told her while she was growing up in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

“Make the way better for those that come behind you” was the message, which resonated with her and ignited her passion for community service.

“It wasn’t just relegated to my younger siblings or just my family members,” she said. “I took that to mean, make the way better but also make the world better in whatever way I can.”

Edwards is the Director of Education at the Winter Park Library, where she is responsible for ensuring the library’s classes and events connect people to knowledge and resources that amplify learning. Whether conducting a training session or teaching a class, her work focuses on guiding the individual to self-discovery, which creates a paradigm shift leading to personal change.

Her commitment to social justice and anti-oppression is present in everything she does. She engaged intentionally with social justice activism and advocacy after completing a Building an Inclusive Community Workshop presented by the National Conference for Community & Justice (NCCJ) in St. Louis. That experience was followed by a six-day residential experience with NCCJ’s Dismantling Racism Institute, which develops skills in change agency at the micro (individual) and macro (community) levels.

“A guiding principle that I constantly ask myself is: ‘what is it that I don’t know that I don’t know?’ Anti-oppression and social justice work is a journey, not a destination. Every opportunity is a chance to learn one more thing,” she said.

Throughout her journey, which includes her time in Charlotte as both a radio announcer and television producer and host, she has used her platform to share her experiences and wisdom with others.

“It’s a subtle shift where I’ll see people start doing something differently or thinking about something differently,” she said. “It’s not so much a direct impact on a person. Seeing incremental change that happens, whether it’s in a previous job where the employer says maybe we should do something a different way (or) in a volunteer situation where some idea I had, (they say) well that actually makes sense, it’s something we should keep doing. It’s our implementations. Those are the kinds of changes I see. It’s micro in terms of what I see, but the effect over time is going to be macro.”

Edwards earned her PhD in Human Development and her MS in Organizational Systems at Fielding Graduate University, Santa Barbara, CA. She is the author of two books: Becoming a Black Woman: A Theory of Internalized Collection Consciousness, and Step Into Yourself: Spiritual Affirmations for Embracing Change. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. and the CMSgt Richard R. Hall Central Florida Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, International.

Making an Impact: Over the last year, Edwards has spoken to a variety of non-profit groups about social justice issues and given them advice on how to make impactful change in their organizations.

While piloting these workshops, she has helped people unlock their concerns and think about big-picture ideas that can make a positive impact on their communities.

“I’m very satisfied when people walk out of our session and they go, ‘thank you for making me think about this differently’ or ‘thank you for even making me think about it’ because I know that has an effect somewhere,” she said.

Magic Taking a Stand: Having organizations such as the Orlando Magic initiate some of the dialogue on social justice issues is crucial to Edwards, as she believes it helps others, especially younger people, be more active and aware.

“I think it’s critical,” a grateful and honored Edwards said. “The fact that the coach and team members are taking this issue seriously enough for them to not just talk about it, but do something about it in the community and let themselves be magnets for people who will pay attention and who will listen, especially young folks, connecting to them, I think it’s critical and important and I couldn’t praise them enough for doing that and taking action that way.”

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Steve Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”