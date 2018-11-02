Simmons Out Against Clippers With Bruised Wrist

ORLANDO – Just when Orlando Magic guard Jonathon Simmons thought the physical and mental limitations caused by his stiff right wrist were starting to dissipate, pain returned in recent days that knocked him out of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Simmons, who posted season highs across the board last year in his first season with the Magic, bruised his right wrist in Tuesday’s loss to Sacramento when he took a hard fall to the floor in the second half. He has been trying to use the preseason and the first few games of the regular season to get fully healthy after having offseason surgery to repair ligament damage in his right wrist. That procedure left him in a cast and unable to play basketball much of the summer and it has likely played a major role in the guard averaging just 8.5 points a game while shooting only 28.8 percent from the floor.

``He’s been really sore and it’s his shooting hand and it’s just what happens when you have a significant procedure,’’ said Magic coach Steve Clifford, who moved forward Wes Iwundu into the rotation on Friday in lace of Simmons. ``So, what we’re hoping is that by giving him a couple of extra days that by Sunday he’ll feel better.

``I don’t think (Simmons) is anywhere near 100 percent,’’ the coach added. ``There are a couple of factors. One, is it’s his hand. But, two, he couldn’t touch a ball until the middle of September (following surgery) and he’s still trying to get his rhythm, and that’s very difficult (with lingering soreness).’’

Simmons, who left the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2017 to sign with the Magic, admitted recently that his sore wrist has caused him to think twice about attacking the rim with the reckless abandon that he often played with last season.

``It’s just something in the back of my mind, saying, `Don’t fall,’’’ Simmons said recently. ``Me at the rim is no problem, but it’s just (falling to) the ground. You’ve just got to shake that off.’’

DOC IMPRESSED BY BAMBA: Like most teams that were in possession of a lottery pick prior to the NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Clippers requested an interview with 7-foot center Bamba at the NBA Pre-Draft Camp in Chicago. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was not only impressed with the preparedness of Bamba, but also the many thoughtful and sophisticated answers that the 7-footer gave to the questions posed to him.

``He’s the only guy who came into the interview sessions with a brief case and a CD – which I didn’t even know existed anymore – of himself and all of the moves that he could do,’’ Rivers recalled. ``(Owner) Steve Ballmer was in the room (with Rivers) and it was the most impressive interview that we’ve ever had in the times that I’ve done them. So, that’s a good start.

Rivers and the Clippers, who owned the No. 12 and 13 picks going into the draft and reportedly tried to maneuver their way up, never got a chance to select Bamba as he was picked No. 6 by Orlando. Rivers thinks that the Magic have a future standout in the multi-talented big man.

``As a player, he’s going to be a good one,’’ Rivers said. ``He has a lot of skill, he’s long, he already has great touch and he shoots the ball pretty well. He’s going to be a good player.’’

ANALYTICAL PEP TALK: In many ways, Clifford is a coach that would be described by some as ``old school’’ what with his no-nonsense approach and his mantra of no excuses.

However, Clifford has taken a very ``new school’’ approach to accepting the introduction of analytics into the NBA game. He meets regularly with the Magic’s advanced analytics team to pour over statistics that show how the team is playing and pick up on trends in the NBA.

This week, Clifford turned to analytics to show the Magic that things aren’t as dire as their 2-5 record early on might have looked.

``What I want the players to understand is this: 82 games is a long time. Did we want to be 2-5? No. Have we played a lot of good basketball? Absolutely,’’ Clifford said. ``We’ve played the fourth-most-difficult schedule and if you look at the advanced analytics of our quality of play, by our quality of shots and the ones we’ve given up, we should be 4-2-1.

``The biggest thing is this: The whole league is about playing in playoff games and we’re 2-5 and one game out of (the) eighth (seed),’’ he added. ``We’ve played seven games and it’s all about making progress and all about getting better.’’

UP NEXT: The Magic will practice on Saturday in Orlando prior to heading to San Antonio where they will face the Spurs on Sunday night. Tipoff for that game is 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s game is the start of a rather difficult back-to-back set of games for Orlando. After playing in San Antonio on Sunday, the Magic will be back at the Amway Center on Monday night to host the Cleveland Cavaliers. It will be Orlando’s second back-to-back of the season. It went 0-2 in the first one, losing in lopsided fashion in Orlando to Charlotte and falling by a point in Philadelphia a night later.

