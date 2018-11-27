Ross Has Become One of League's Best Pure Shooters

OAKLAND - One of the hottest players in the league right now is Terrence Ross, who since Nov. 4 is shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range.

Those percentages are so good that no other player who has taken at least 130 shots overall and 60 from downtown during this span has better shooting numbers from both inside and outside the arc.

When the Magic first acquired the now 27-year-old almost two years ago, his current teammates raved about his ability to fly around screens and quickly release his jumpers.

Back at full strength following a shortened, injury-plagued campaign last season, Ross has been able to showcase those strengths. Also impressive about the former Washington Husky is that he’s equally good pulling up off the dribble and shooting right after the catch.

He’s been so good lately that over the last 13 games he ranks near the very top of the league in both those categories.

Ross scored a season-high 28 points on Monday against the Warriors, making nine of his 15 shots overall while going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

If he continues to shoot the ball with this type of accuracy, there’s no doubt that Ross may get an invite from the league to participate in this season's 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend.

Check out a couple of the Magic sharpshooter’s buckets from Monday night: