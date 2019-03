INDIANAPOLIS – Owners of the second-most come-from-behind wins in the fourth quarter in the NBA this season, the Orlando Magic know that they are never out of games regardless of the deficit that they might face.

The primary source of that confidence for the Magic stems from the play of super sub Terrence Ross and his ability to pile up points in a hurry.

Ross, who is in the midst of a career year while averaging personal bests of 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 412 3-point attempts, leads the Magic in fourth-quarter scoring at 5.2 points per night. His 5.2 points per game in the fourth period ranks fifth in the NBA among players who have appeared primarily as a reserve, trailing only Los Angeles guard Lou Williams (7.8 ppg.), Minnesota guard Derrick Rose (5.6 ppg.), Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie (5.4 ppg.) and Los Angeles’ forward Montrezl Harrell (5.2 ppg.).

``We just talk about, `stay with it and don’t change nothing,’’ Ross said of his and the Magic’s fourth-quarter approach this season. ``We’ve got a style of basketball that works for us.’’

Ross’ clutch play has allowed Orlando to win seven times when trailing at the end of three periods. The latest such comeback victory came on Thursday when Ross poured in 11 of 16 points in the final period, allowing the Magic to wipe out a 13-point deficit against the Golden State Warriors. Two other significant rallies sparked by Ross came on Nov. 14 against Philly (when Ross had 10 of 15 points in the fourth to key a 21-0 burst that wiped out a 15-point deficit) and on Jan. 31 against Indiana (when Ross had 13 of his 30 in the fourth quarter).

When asked on Saturday where Ross sits on the Pacers’ scouting report, Indiana coach Nate McMillan said: ``Right up at the top. Great shooter and had a great game against us. He’s a guy you have to prep for.’’

To put Ross’ 5.2 points per game in fourth quarters in perspective, consider this: He averages 2.5 points in the first quarter, 4.7 points in the second quarter and 2.2 points in the third quarter. Whereas his overall offensive rating (101.9 points per 100 possessions that he’s on the floor) ranks just 10th on the Magic, it improves to third on the team (106.3 points per 100 possessions) in fourth quarters.

``That’s T, he’s an elite, elite, elite shot-maker and shot-taker,’’ Magic forward Jonathan Isaac said on Saturday morning. ``He takes tough shots, he makes tough shots and you live with him. When he’s knocking down tough shots and able to rally us in the fourth quarter the way he does, it helps our team so much.’’

AGGRESSIVE AUGUSTIN: When he wasn’t carving up the Golden State Warriors for 14 points, three assists, two 3-pointers, two blocked shots and a steal on Thursday, Magic point guard D.J. Augustin was picking himself up off the Amway Center parquet after getting hit by a series of screens from Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Bell.

Augustin, a 31-year-old, 11-year NBA veteran, goes to great lengths to keep his relatively small frame in shape for games. In addition to being a big believer in massages and the cold plunge after games for recovery, Augustin wears padding on his ribs, hips and thighs to help him absorb the hits he takes from big men setting screens. Augustin came into Thursday’s game with one blocked shot all season, but he twice stuffed Stephen Curry and played a role in the two-time MVP missing a career-most 21 shots (12 of 33).

``I get beat up every night, coming off pick-and-rolls, guarding guys and not giving up,’’ said Augustin, who is generously listed as 6-foot tall and 183 pounds. ``(Curry) is a great scorer and all you can do against him is try and make every shot hard. I was just trying to get back into every play and contest shots.’’

Asked about his career-best two blocks on Thursday, Augustin said: ``I told Coach (Steve Clifford) that I’m a shot-blocker now. It was just a matter of playing against a great player and our whole team being ready for that challenge.’’

COACH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE: The Pacers have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprise teams this season – not because they are in the playoff hunt, but because they have been able to remain successful even after Victor Oladipo was lost for the season on Jan. 23. The Pacers have been able to stay ahead of Philadelphia and Boston in the East’s No. 3 seed.

Indiana has done it with defense, ranking second in the league in defensive rating (104.8 points per 100 possessions).

Magic coach Steve Clifford has long been a fan of Indiana’s McMillan and he feels that he deserves to be a serious candidate for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award.

``We used to talk about this all the time with (former Magic coach) Stan (Van Gundy), (McMillan) did a great job in Seattle and he did a great job in Portland and these (Indiana) teams play the same way,’’ Clifford said. ``They’ve very tough-minded, very well-prepared and super-organized. I just remember after (McMillan was fired in) Portland, he’ll be another head coach again. He’s been a good coach for a long time.’’

McMillan said he checks in regularly with Oladipo, who is away from the Pacers as he rehabs his surgically repaired leg. Said McMillan: ``I talked to Victor two days ago. He’s doing well, going through his rehab and he’s still going to the gym and getting up shots – I don’t know how – but he’s getting up shots. He watches every game and we stay in contact with him every few days. He’s doing good.’’

UP NEXT: Already weary from several days of travel and a string of games in recent days, the Magic will be back in action on Sunday night when they face the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

This season, Orlando is 12-10 in back-to-back-sets of games. They went into Saturday’s game in Indiana an impressive 8-3 on the first night, but just 4-7 on the second night of those scenarios.

Cleveland will also be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Star forward Kevin Love, who recently scored 26 points in a win over the Knicks, was scheduled to rest his surgically repaired foot on Saturday and play against the Magic on Sunday.

The Magic beat Cleveland 102-100 on Nov. 5 at the Amway Center when Evan Fournier drilled a buzzer-beating jump shot from 22 feet. Aaron Gordon led the way that night with 23 points.

