Ross Continues to be One of NBA's Best Reserves

ORLANDO - There will be some fierce competition for the Sixth Man of the Year Award when the annual awards are handed out after the season, but Terrence Ross definitely deserves to be in the conversation for that honor.

The recently-turned 28-year-old scored a season-high 32 points in Thursday’s win over the Timberwolves, making 13 of his 23 shot attempts including going 6-of-13 from 3-point range. Over the last week, he has had scoring nights of 30, 26 and now 32.

Others who are in the race include Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie, the L.A. Clippers’ Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder and Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, just to name a few.

Ross’ shooting this season, in general, has been sensational.

Only Klay Thompson, per Second Spectrum tracking data, has made more shots directly coming off an off-ball screen than Ross, who entering Thursday’s action made 161 shots off this play type. His teammate Evan Fournier has made the ninth most.

Even more impressive has been his 3-point shooting out of pick-and-roll/pop plays. The 6-foot-7 swingman is shooting a shade over 44 percent from downtown when he takes a three after a teammate sets an on-ball pick for him and that teammate either rolls to the basket or pops out, per data.

Among all reserves in the league entering Thursday's NBA schedule, Ross ranked No. 1 in total catch-and-shoot points and No. 2 in most catch-and-shoot 3-pointers made, per data. First on that list was Houston’s Gerald Green, while San Antonio’s Davis Bertans and Utah’s Jae Crowder were behind Ross.

Orlando’s second-unit spark-plug is really good at freeing himself up for shots. He has a really quick first step and is comfortable pulling up after taking a couple dribbles headed in either direction.

Check out a few of his made shots from the Magic’s win over the Wolves: