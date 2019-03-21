Ross Among League's Best in Unique 3-Point Category

ORLANDO - Terrence Ross, who continues to make his case that he should be a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, is good at many things.

The 28-year-old, first and foremost, is an excellent outside shooter, currently ranking 12th in the NBA in threes made. Great pulling up off the dribble, squaring up after flying around an off-ball screen and spotting up anywhere around the perimeter, shot selection is never a problem for the seven-year pro.

Surprising to some considering he has never been known for it in the past, Ross is a solid passer out of the pick-and-roll, often making the right reads when the defense collapses on him.

He also has really good defensive instincts, which helps him deflect away passes and swipe the ball away from sloppy ball handlers, and he’s one of the Magic’s best at contesting 3-pointers, a category league-wide he ranks well in.

Something else he excels at that goes a bit under the radar is his ability to initiate contact on 3-point attempts. He’s become so good at this that he actually has been fouled the third most times in the league when taking a shot beyond the arc. Only James Harden and Kemba Walker have been fouled more times on 3-point attempts than the Magic swingman.

Even more impressive, perhaps, is that Ross has made 10 of his 26 threes (38.5 percent) when drawing the contact. Among all players this season who have been fouled on at least 20 3-point attempts, that percentage is the best. J.J. Redick ranks No. 2 at 31.8 percent and Stephen Curry comes in at No. 3 at 27.3 percent. Darius Miller, New Orleans' small forward, has been fouled 19 times on 3-point attempts and is shooting 42.1 percent on those tries.