Rebounding Disparity Key in Magic’s Loss to Heat

The Lead

The undermanned Orlando Magic shot a better field goal percentage than the also undermanned Miami Heat. Both squads made the same number of 3-pointers and free throws. But the Heat attempted 17 more shots than the Magic, in large part because of their relentlessness on the offensive glass in their 93-83 victory on Sunday at FTX Arena.

Top Performers

Gary Harris posted a game-high 20 points, his 12th double-digit scoring performance in his last 13 games. R.J. Hampton, out of health and safety protocols, recorded 14 points off the bench, while Hassani Gravett, making his second start of his NBA career, chipped in with 12 points.

Key Stats

Miami scored 20 second chance points off their 20 offensive rebounds. The Magic had been keeping their turnovers down in recent games, but that was not the case Sunday as they coughed it up 19 times, which led to 22 Heat points. Although they got hot late from 3-point range, the Magic only made 31 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. Against a team like the Heat, who rank No. 1 in opponent points in the paint, it’s critical to make a lot of threes.

Injury/Health Report

In the NBA’s health and safety protocols for the Magic were Chuma Okeke, B.J. Johnson, Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, Mychal Mulder and Ignas Brazdeikis. Moe Wagner is out of protocols but sat out Sunday to recondition. Kyle Lowry was in protocols for the Heat. On the injury front, Cole Anthony (right ankle injury maintenance), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain), and Jalen Suggs (fractured right thumb) were out for Orlando. Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), Bam Adebayo (thumb), P.J. Tucker (lower leg), and Victor Oladipo (quadriceps) were unavailable for Miami.

This Day in History

The Magic have played several exciting games the day after Christmas, including in 1990 when Nick Anderson erupted for 31 points, which was a career high at the time, in Orlando’s victory over the Houston Rockets. Jerry Reynolds posted 24 points off the bench. Hakeem Olajuwon led Houston with 25 points, 20 rebounds and seven blocks.

Rivals Report

Credit to the Heat’s front office for finding more hidden gems and developing them. Several years ago, it was Hassan Whiteside who emerged out of left field. Then, undrafted players Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn cropped up. Now, another two undrafted Heat players – Gabe Vincent and Max Strus – are on the rise. Miami’s depth, assuming they are healthy come the spring, will make them a tough out in the playoffs.

Quote of the Night

“The thing about this group, and again we’ve said it from training camp on, is that they really pull for one another. It is such a great group to be around. They want to empower each other. They want to get better. They all have a competitive edge about them. But again, they are all lifting the next man up. They are lifting each other up. It’s a unique group to be around in that they really just pull and fight for one another no matter what’s going on.” – Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley

Up Next

The Magic return home to play two, both against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks. The first game will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m, while the second will be Thursday, also at 7 p.m. This is the second time this season the Magic will play the same opponent twice in a row in the same city. Earlier this season, the Magic played back-to-back games in Milwaukee as part of a five-game road trip. The Bucks won both of those games. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 32 points and 20 rebounds in the first meeting, while Jrue Holiday led seven Bucks players in double figures in the second meeting with 18 points.