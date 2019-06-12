Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#3 Kevin Durant

The biggest storyline of the 2019 playoffs was Durant’s injuries – first the calf strain that caused him to miss nine games and then the Achilles rupture in Game 5 of the Finals. While it’s anyone’s guess whether he will be able to play at a superstar level when he returns, there’s no denying that KD is the most polished 7-footer in NBA history. Currently 36th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and 25th in total 3-pointers made, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2007 won a pair of titles and Finals MVPs in his first two years in Golden State. Earlier in his career, while with the Thunder, the Washington D.C. native was named the 2014 league MVP.