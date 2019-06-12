Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#6 Kawhi Leonard

Leonard, a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time league champion, joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players in league history to be named Finals MVP with two different teams after leading the Raptors to their first title. The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder also became the fourth player ever to win the award in his first season with a team. Magic Johnson, Moses Malone and Kevin Durant are the others to accomplish this extraordinary feat. Leonard, one of the game’s all-time best two-way players, is also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.