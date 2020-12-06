Ranking Orlando Magic’s Top 10 3-Point Shooters for 2020-21 Season

Tied #10 Markelle Fultz

For Fultz to become an All-Star caliber player, he’s going to have to develop a reliable 3-point shot. That’s undeniable. Outside shooting has been his main weakness since coming into the NBA, and the shoulder injury while he was in Philadelphia complicated matters. However, with how hard he works, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if he transformed into a good 3-point shooter by the time he reaches his prime. We saw some progress toward the end of last season. In the playoff series against Milwaukee, won by the Bucks in five games, the 6-foot-3, 209-pounder drilled six of his 16 3-point attempts (37.5 percent). Also encouraging was the shooting improvement he made from the mid-range. From 15 to 19 feet away from the hoop last season, the now 22-year-old connected on 48.9 percent of his tries.

Tied #10 Mo Bamba

A major plus for the Magic is having a backup center who can stretch the floor. That way when Nikola Vucevic gets rest, Orlando doesn’t have to alter the offensive configuration all that much. They can continue playing five out, which will help the guards such as Fultz, Cole Anthony and Evan Fournier have space to attack the paint. One of Bamba’s main strengths so far in his career is his 3-point shooting. He’s knocked down 58 threes in his first two seasons combined, improving his percentage from deep by nearly five percent last year.

#9 Gary Clark

Injuries to several of the Magic’s frontcourt players at Disney gave Clark an opportunity to showcase his skills. He started the final four seeding games and all five of Orlando’s playoff contests against Milwaukee, scoring in double figures twice during that series, including in Game 1 when he finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Interesting about Clark, who re-signed with the Magic as a free agent last month, is that 87.7 percent of his shot attempts in his career have come from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder knocked down 35 percent of his tries from beyond the arc after Orlando picked up him off waivers last January.

#8 Aaron Gordon

When asked recently about what he worked on this past offseason, Gordon emphasized shooting as something he put a lot of effort into. The 6-foot-9, 220-pounder was very erratic from 3-point distance last season. He made just 30.8 percent of his tries from beyond the arc overall and 33.3 percent from the corners, a seven percent decline from the prior year. The better Gordon plays, the better the Magic are. From Feb. 10 until the league’s play stoppage in March, the Magic went 8-4 and had the NBA’s best offensive rating. Gordon was a huge factor in that, averaging 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals during that stretch.

#7 Dwayne Bacon

If you solely look at Bacon’s numbers from his second year in the NBA, which was the 2018-19 campaign, you’d have to consider him for a top three spot on this list. He found the bottom of the net 43.7 percent of the time on 87 attempts from 3-point distance. That was the best 3-point percentage on the Hornets that season, nearly five percent higher than second-place Nicolas Batum’s 38.9 percent. However, Bacon really struggled with his outside shot last year, connecting on just 28.4 percent of his tries. Perhaps a change of scenery will help him rediscover his touch from long range.

#6 Nikola Vucevic

Extending his range a couple years ago greatly enhanced Vucevic’s impact on the offensive side of the floor. Not to say it’s impossible for teams to thrive without a floor-spacing big man – Miami with Bam Adebayo is proof it can be done – but nowadays it’s a huge bonus when centers can step out beyond the arc and force opponents to close out and contest. Now entering his ninth season with the Magic, one shy of tying a franchise record currently held by both Nick Anderson and Jameer Nelson, Vucevic buried a career-most 98 3-pointers last season, 14 more than the prior year when he played in 18 more games.

#5 James Ennis III

Nearly 45 percent of Ennis’ shot attempts in his NBA career have come from 3-point range. So, expect him to continue launching them at a high rate this season. He didn’t shoot it particularly well from deep after the trade to Orlando – just 28.6 percent – but he says he worked hard this offseason on his perimeter shooting. It’s going to be crucial for the 30-year-old, who chose to re-sign with the Magic as a free agent last month, to knock down the long ball at a relatively high clip, especially since he will likely have plenty of open looks when Fultz and Cole Anthony get into the paint, collapse the defense and kick the ball out to him.

#4 Cole Anthony

The 15th overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft, Anthony has a chance to be a prolific scorer in the NBA. He can score from all three levels, is very crafty, is willing to absorb contact on his drives, and has a knack for carving out space for step-backs and floaters. He buried 49 3-pointers in just 22 games at UNC. If he hadn’t missed 11 games because of a knee injury, it’s very possible he would have ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in made threes, considering his 2.2 per game average was tied for seventh most in the conference.

#3 Chuma Okeke

Early in training camp, teammates have been marveling at Okeke’s outside shooting ability. Apparently, he’s been finding the mark quite frequently in scrimmages. That’s not really a surprise considering he was an excellent 3-point shooter at Auburn, where he buried 38.9 percent of his tries in his two college seasons. In his final year with the Tigers, Okeke knocked down 55 triples, 20th most in the SEC that season. The 22-year-old’s shooting mechanics draw comparisons to one of the league’s most clutch players of all time, Robert Horry, who ironically attended Okeke’s rival college, Alabama.

#2 Evan Fournier

One of the NBA’s most impressive stats from 2019-20 was Fournier’s shooting percentage between 20 and 24 away from the basket. He drilled 51.6 percent of his 161 attempts from this range, the best mark in the league. The only two other players who reached 50 percent from this distance with at least 100 attempts were Seth Curry and Kevin Love. The 28-year-old Frenchman buried just a shade under 40 percent of his 3-point tries. The downtown corners were where he really found the target. He made 53.2 percent of his corner 3-point tries, about a 15-percent improvement from the prior year.

#1 Terrence Ross

Two seasons ago, Ross became the first player in NBA history to make at least 200 3-pointers in a season without starting in a single game. If not for the play stoppage last year, which prevented teams from playing a full 82-game schedule, he likely would have accomplished this again. The 29-year-old drilled six or more threes in four games in 2019-20, including on March 4 against Miami when he sank eight of them. Ross led the NBA last season in off-screen points. He had 297 of them, 70 more than Joe Harris, who finished second in this category.

