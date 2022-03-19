Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Defenders in 2021-22 Season

by Josh Cohen
Posted: Mar 19, 2022

Click through this gallery for a look at the top 10 defenders in the NBA through March 15, 2022.

CLICK HERE>>>

Tags
Magic, Josh Cohen, teamnews
Up to 5 games a month for only $49, click here to learn more.

Related Content

Magic

Josh Cohen

teamnews

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter