Quote & Analysis: Fultz’s Development, MCW’s Expectations and More

QUOTE: “Markelle looks great. He’s in great shape….I think he’s in a good place physically. I think he’s in a good place mentally. I just think he has to take another step. Last year, he proved that he’s a solid NBA starter and I think this year he’ll take another step and put himself into that next category of point guards.” – Steve Clifford on Markelle Fultz

ANALYSIS: Many wondered prior to the start of last season whether confidence and poise would be an issue for Fultz, who only appeared in 33 games in his first two NBA seasons combined, mainly because of his shoulder injury. He made it clear, rather quickly in fact, that he was not going to back down from pressure moments in Orlando, where he continues to make major strides. Fultz went 10-of-15 from the field (66.7 percent) with less than three minutes in the game and the Magic ahead or behind by three points or less in 2019-20. Among all players in the NBA with at least 15 shot attempts in this situation, that was the best percentage. So, how good can the now 22-year-old become? Nobody knows for sure, but there’s growing optimism he’s going to take a major step this year in his development. With there being so many elite point guards in the league today, if he’s in the conversation as one of the top 10 by season’s end, that would be an extremely encouraging sign moving forward.

QUOTE: “It had a lot to do with coach Cliff. My first year I came into the league, he was just an honest guy. I felt that he believed in me. He pushed me to limits that I didn’t think I can reach. In this business, it’s so hard to find a true coach that believes in you and that truly wants the best for you, truly wants to put you in positions to win.” – Dwayne Bacon

ANALYSIS: Bacon, who signed with the Magic as a free agent this offseason, averaged a 2019-20 G League-best 31.8 points per game in the nine games he appeared in for the Greensboro Swarm. Of course, there’s a big talent gap between the NBA and G League. But, when given the opportunity, Bacon made the most of it. He has the tools to be a prolific scorer in the NBA because of his size, toughness, aggressiveness and craftiness. It was conspicuous in Charlotte that he wasn’t able to fully capitalize on his strengths. Back with Clifford, his coach his rookie year, the 25-year-old should blend in nicely with his new Magic teammates. His ability to isolate defenders, attack and absorb contact on drives should help the Magic in key offensive categories.

QUOTE: “For us, we just have to focus on ourselves, try to grow as a team, try to build a way that we can play and sustain for the 72 games and see where that takes us. Hopefully, we won’t have as many injuries that we did last year and that will help as well. Good thing is we do have a lot of guys returning, so there’s going to be that familiarity. Other teams have gotten better, so it is going to be tougher, but we will see what happens.” – Nikola Vucevic

ANALYSIS: A few Eastern Conference teams should be better this year. The Nets, obviously, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving returning will be improved. The Hawks and Wizards, based on each of their offseason additions, are also expected to progress. Working in the Magic’s favor, especially because of how short the offseason was, is continuity. Except for D.J. Augustin, who signed with the Bucks, all of Orlando’s core players are back, as are several of the supporting cast members such as Gary Clark, James Ennis III and Michael Carter-Williams. Familiarity, as Vucevic described it, is key, and could help the Magic get off to a good start.

QUOTE: “I want to play 72 games and I just want to keep contributing to be a positive asset on the team. But my main goal is to be healthy. Me being available to the team as much as possible is my biggest goal this year. I want to continue to be a leader, shoot better from the three and play 72 games.” – Carter-Williams

ANALYSIS: If not for the injuries, MCW would probably be an NBA team’s starting point guard right now, maybe even a perennial All-Star. He was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2014 after averaging 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Injuries have made it tough for him to build on that, however. When he has been on the court, especially since joining the Magic during the team’s playoff chase in 2019, the former Syracuse standout has made a huge impact, particularly on the defensive end where he’s versatile, tenacious and tough. If he hits his goal of not missing a single game, that would be a huge individual accomplishment and a massive victory for the Magic, who are going to need his playmaking capabilities and defensive skills to reach the playoffs for a third straight season and make some noise when they get there.

QUOTE: “Shooting. That’s going to be a big key to our success, is being able to shoot the three ball at a consistent clip. That’s really what I’ve been working on. Also been working on just rounding out my post game, figuring out where my spots are, whether it be on the left block or the right block, figuring out ways to impact the game from certain spots on the floor that I know my coaches trust me and my teammates trust me.” - Aaron Gordon

ANALYSIS: Gordon made progress last season when he posted defenders up. From a shooting standpoint, he made 47.4 percent of his 116 attempts when he posted up, according to NBA.com/stats. The prior season (2018-19), he connected on 42 percent of his 138 tries and the year before that (2017-18), while he did shoot 47.3 percent, he only took 74 shots when posting up. As far as the three-ball, Gordon struggled last season, knocking down just 30.8 percent of his tries from beyond the arc, a four percent decline from the previous year. The big difference was the corner 3-point shooting. In 2018-19, he shot 40.2 percent from the 3-point corners. Last season, he drilled just 33.3 percent of them. With how hard he works and how devoted he is to his craft, expect a percentage increase from downtown this season from AG.