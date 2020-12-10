Quote & Analysis: Fultz’s 3-Point Shooting, Birch and Clark’s Development, Ross Kickboxing

QUOTE: “You’re going to see it when you see him play. His, for instance, spot-up threes, his release point is getting back to where it used to be….If you watch him now, he’s shooting the ball much, much better from three. He’s definitely physically better, mentally in a great place. He’s a significantly better player than he was a year ago.” – Steve Clifford on Markelle Fultz’s shooting development

ANALYSIS: Twenty, maybe even 10 years ago, lead guards could get away with not being good 3-point shooters. That’s just not the case anymore. It’s vital for point guards to hit their outside shots at a somewhat respectable clip. Fultz has spent countless hours repairing his shooting form, which prior to his shoulder injury was excellent. He was a very reliable outside shooter in college, where at the University of Washington he drilled 41.3 percent of his 3-point tries. If he does indeed regain his touch from deep, the 6-foot-3, 209-pounder will be a far more dangerous offensive player.

QUOTE: “I don’t know if you guys pay attention to how T-Ross and Evan (Fournier) a lot of times (shoot) coming off pin-downs or coming off curls. They see me shoot that way in my workouts and they’re like at some point you need to translate that into your game. That’s the biggest thing I worked on this summer, the little offseason I had, was being a more efficient off-the-move shooter. Not off the dribble, but just coming off handoffs with a five-man, being able to elevate and get my shot off without just waiting on corner threes or spot-up threes.” – Gary Clark

ANALYSIS: Last season after Clark was picked up by the Magic in January, 50 of the 74 shot attempts he took were from spot-ups, and 81 percent of his shots came from 3-point distance. Becoming a multipurpose 3-point shooter would significantly enhance his game. Very few power forwards are able to shoot off movement. If the 26-year-old Clark can add that into his offensive repertoire, it will make him much more of an offensive threat. One power forward in the league who’s very good shooting off screens is Marcus Morris Sr., a player Clark draws some comparisons to.

QUOTE: “My offseason was to be more aggressive, especially on pick-and-rolls. Also my shooting. I think I have a soft touch around the mid-range. I’ve also been working on the corner three a lot. Also other spots (from) three, but mainly from the corner three. A lot of guys like me, that’s where they tend to begin at and then as they get more comfortable they expand.” – Khem Birch

ANALYSIS: In 2019-20, the Magic ranked last in total corner 3-point attempts with 363 of them. Birch extending his range and becoming an option for teammates to kick the ball out to when they get into the paint will greatly benefit him and the team as a whole. It will also allow him to more effectively play alongside Nikola Vucevic. It was in the Disney bubble when Clifford realized that when the two are on the floor together, it’s best for Birch to play the five on offense and the four on defense and Vucevic to play the four on offense and the five on defense. Expect to see some of that throughout this season.

QUOTE: “He’s underrated, period. I would just say him as a player is underrated. Not necessarily a part of his game.” Evan Fournier on Vucevic being underrated in the NBA

ANALYSIS: Vucevic is one of the few centers in the league that legitimately does everything well. He scores. He makes threes. He passes. He rebounds. He limits turnovers. He limits fouls. Last season, Orlando’s 7-footer became the first center since turnovers became an official stat in 1977 to average at least 19 points and three assists while turning the ball over fewer than 1.5 times per game, per Stathead. Also, the only regular starting center who averaged fewer fouls than Vucevic in 2019-20 was Steven Adams. Then in the playoffs, he became the fourth player in Magic history to score 30-plus points three times in a series. The others who did it were Shaquille O’Neal (1995), Penny Hardaway (1997) and Tracy McGrady (2001, 2002 and 2003).

QUOTE: “In the summer, one of my new activities for training was taking Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes and I was taking some kickboxing classes. It was really kind of because of Michael Carter-Williams. He kind of got me back into UFC during the bubble. Boxing is always something I wanted to get into, but I figured with the whole MMA, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, I thought that would be a great conditioning for the summer. And it helped a lot. I was doing it a few times a week, including with my basketball workouts, I would come here (Amway Center) in the mornings, I’d work out, get a lift and then go straight over to kickboxing do another hour-and-a-half workout. It was fun. I kind of see the benefits now. It was great.” – Terrence Ross

ANALYSIS: Early in training camp, Clifford stated that Ross was one of the guys that was in terrific physical shape. Although he suffered a minor setback recently – a non-displaced, hairline fracture in his big toe – the 6-foot-6 veteran has reportedly looked sharp in practice. Last season, he led the NBA in off-screen points. Very few players throughout the entire league were playing better than Ross between the All-Star break and play stoppage in March. During that period, he averaged 22.2 points and made 50.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.