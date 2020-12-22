Quote & Analysis: Fultz and Isaac Extensions, Fournier’s Leadership and Clutch Cole

QUOTE: “We are thrilled to keep both Markelle (Fultz) and Jonathan (Isaac) in a Magic uniform. They both have a very bright future and they mean a lot to our organization, both on and off the court.” – Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman on signing Fultz and Isaac to contract extensions

ANALYSIS: This shows just how committed Fultz and Isaac are to the Magic and vice versa. The Magic have a very promising young core to build with, and these two are right at the center of it. Fultz has shown flashes of why he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 and Isaac, before tearing his ACL, was blossoming into one of the league’s premier two-way players.

QUOTE: “I’m just taking it game by game. My goal is just to come out and give my team the best chance to win. I think that I am feeling extremely comfortable out there. I think I still need to work on a few things. With every game I am improving. I’m seeing the game better. I’m feeling my teammates out better. I’m trying to compete on both ends of the floor the whole game and as a team I’m trying to get our team to do the same thing, being a point guard and being a leader of this team. I think that it’s going in the right direction.” – Fultz

ANALYSIS: What will it take for Fultz by season’s end to be in the conversation as one of the league’s top 10 point guards? It’s an interesting question, and if he does end up in that discussion, that would say a ton considering there are so many elite point guards in the NBA right now. Probably most important, he needs to become at least a decent 3-point shooter. In the preseason, he made three of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Where he really excelled shooting the ball in the exhibition games was from five to nine feet out. He made six of his seven attempts from this range.

QUOTE: “I’m more comfortable than ever. I think the bubble, especially the playoff series against Milwaukee, I was really effective from the three and it really helped a lot in the way we played and I just want to carry on from that. I think that series, even though it was just five games, it almost did more for me than the past two seasons did since I started shooting threes because I saw the impact it can have. I feel very comfortable now. It’s a natural shot for me. I don’t think about it the way I used to.” – Nikola Vucevic

ANALYSIS: One of the most interesting storylines during the preseason was Vucevic’s 3-point shooting, and the plan for him to take more shots from the outside. Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said he would like to see the 7-footer attempt eight or nine threes per game, which if he did would be the most in a season by a center in NBA history. It will be extremely hard for opponents to contain Vucevic if he’s knocking down the long-ball at a relatively high clip. Last season, he shot 33.9 percent from downtown. Opponents will have to pick their poison if he’s making them more consistently. If opposing big men play up on him on the perimeter, that will give more room for the Magic’s guards to attack the paint. If they sag off, he will have many open looks from deep.

QUOTE: “We have a group where we have multiple voices and we can all help. Even if you’re a young player, you can still help, somehow, someway. As you get older, it’s not necessarily about being more of a leader. You just have to stay true to yourself. I’ve always been a leader by the way I practice and the way I do things. I lead by example. I’ve always done that and I’m going to continue to do that because that’s who I am and if by the way I can help the younger guys if they have questions or if I can see something I’m going to talk to them. But, I’m going to stay true to myself and just try to lead by example.” – Evan Fournier

ANALYSIS: Not many players around the league play with more heart and passion than Fournier, who is now starting his seventh season with the Magic. Teammates have said before that they view Fournier as a leader because of how hard he plays and how devoted he is to his craft and team. As far as the 6-foot-7 shooting guard’s game, he’s hoping to shoot the ball as well as he did last season. From 20 to 25 feet away from the basket, according to Stathead’s database, the Magic veteran shot 51.9 percent on 158 attempts in 2019-20. Since the 1996-97 season, which is how far back Stathead tracks shots from specific distances, that is the eighth best percentage in one season from that range among players who took at least 150 of those shots.

QUOTE: “I just knew that when you are in a situation like that when you are down you don’t want to hold it and wait for the last shot. That’s a mistake I made in the past. It’s a mistake I learned from. I didn’t play a perfect game. But, I just knew in that moment right there, it was time to just make something happen. I got off the screen, saw I had a big on me. I’m like, alright, I’m going to make a quick change of direction to get my shot off. I wanted to get the shot that I wanted. I knew it was good as soon as it left my hands. I wasn’t really worried.” – Cole Anthony

ANALYSIS: Unafraid of pressure-packed moments, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder exhibited supreme confidence by knocking down a go-ahead floater with 13.9 seconds left in the Magic’s final preseason game against the Hornets. Anthony, who shot 47.6 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range in Orlando’s four exhibition games, led all NBA rookies in total points (55) during the preseason.