Puerto-Rican based duo Jowell & Randy to Perform at Orlando Magic’s Noche Latina

ORLANDO - As part of the Orlando Magic’s Noche Latina presented by FAIRWINDS Credit Union, Reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy will perform a postgame concert on Saturday, March 21 when the Orlando Magic take on the Sacramento Kings. Recently returning from tour, the Puerto-Rican-based duo will perform many of their top hits, including their most recent hits “Hambre” with De La Ghetto and “Te Olvidaste” with Cazzu.

Recognized as one of the first groups to represent the Reggaeton genre, the group became a pair in 2000 with their music careers dating back to the 90s. Their first big success came in 2007 with the release of their first album “No Te Veo,” which was shortly followed by the release of “Los Mas Sueltos del Reggaeton.”

In 2011, the pair collaborated with Columbian Reggaeton star J Balvin in the remix of “Sin Compromiso,” initiating a new stage for Reggaeton and urban music. Jowell and Randy have also collaborated with other stars during their career, including J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Arcángel, Farruko, Tego Calderón and Alexis & Fido.

Tickets are available to the March 21 Magic vs. Kings matchup for Noche Latina presented by FAIRWINDS Credit Union which will include the postgame concert by calling Ticketmaster at 1.800.4.NBA.TIX or going online www.orlandomagic.com/nochelatina

Noche Latina presented by FAIRWINDS Credit Union, in partnership with MTN DEW, Salsa 98.1 and Universidad Ana G. Mendez, will celebrate the Orlando Magic’s Hispanic fan base and in addition to the postgame concert, the night will feature Latin-inspired music, dance, food and more.