Proud Longhorn, Mo Bamba Still Stays Connected to His College Alma Mater

ORLANDO - On Saturday night, about an hour after the Orlando Magic are finished playing the Washington Wizards at Amway Center, the marquee college basketball game of the weekend will be taking place nearly 2,800 miles away in Spokane, Washington.

No. 5 ranked Texas visits No. 1 ranked Gonzaga. It’s the fourth time these schools will be squaring off, with the Bulldogs winning each of the prior three matchups. Magic center Mo Bamba was a Longhorn the last time his alma mater played Gonzaga. That game was played in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center, the Trail Blazers’ home arena. Bamba recorded nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in that contest.

Regardless of how Saturday’s game between the Longhorns and Bulldogs shakes out, it’s become clear now that Texas is as big of a basketball school as it’s ever been, which Bamba, who played one season there, is extremely proud of. He appreciates every second he was on that campus as a student athlete and credits the staff and supporters for preparing him for the NBA.

“It’s not necessarily what it’s all about when you go to college, but it’s nice to know that Texas can provide that for you if you put in that work,” said the 7-footer, who holds the school record for most blocks in a season with 111 of them.

Who would have ever guessed, let’s say a decade ago, that at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there would be more players in the league who went to Texas than UCLA, North Carolina, and Michigan State?

Yet, that’s precisely the case. There are 14 former Longhorns in the NBA right now, tied with Kansas for the third most representation. Only Kentucky (29) and Duke (22) have more.

A Longhorn has been drafted in the first round in five of the last seven years. Even more extraordinary is the success rate. Of the 18 Texas players drafted since 2006, 14 are still in the league.

That’s very unusual. As a comparison, since 2006 there have been 26 players drafted out of Kansas. Only 11 of them are currently on an NBA roster.

Earlier this week, the Magic played against the Brooklyn Nets, who feature the two former Longhorns with the most NBA accolades in 11-time All-Star and two-time champion Kevin Durant and seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge.

“Being a Longhorn to me means legacy,” Bamba said back in 2019 while filming an appreciation video on the Longhorns’ practice court in Austin. “If you look on the walls when you come in the practice facility, you see there is a long legacy of guys. I was here eleven months, but I rep Texas so proudly and loudly.”

Even now, four years after starting his freshman campaign, Bamba stays connected to the basketball program and Austin community in general. He was there in September and attended a football game, where he met Chris Beard, the Longhorns’ new head coach. He replaced Shaka Smart, Bamba’s coach while there who is now at the helm at Marquette.

“The staff that he has down there is amazing,” Bamba said of Beard. “His message is he wants to unite the family, the Texas family. As far as the team this year, I think they have a lot of things to be excited about in Austin.”

A five-star prospect coming out of Westtown School in Pennsylvania, Bamba chose Texas over Duke, Kentucky, Michigan and Harvard. Interestingly enough, if he had elected to go to Duke, he would have teamed up with Wendell Carter Jr. If he had gone to Michigan, he and Moe Wagner would have been college teammates.

Bamba and Carter talked a lot as teenagers about the possibility of playing college ball together. Bamba, in fact, watched Carter play in high school from afar and was impressed with what he saw. Even at that time, he felt his game would complement Carter’s well.

Even though playing together in college didn’t come to fruition, it’s obvious now as Magic teammates that the two indeed have great chemistry.

“I’m glad things worked out the way they did because I think we do some really good things on the court,” Bamba said. “We just look at matchups. We know that guys are going to want to switch with me whenever I’m at the four or the five. They normally put their four-man on us, so it’s just different things to think about. We just try to take advantage of the mismatches that we get.”