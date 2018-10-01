10/1 at 76ers: Getting You Ready for Tip-Off



GAME INFO

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Television: NBA TV

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game, AM 740, Salsa 98.1 FM (Spanish)

Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia



PREVIEW

By John Denton

PHILADELPHIA – At long last, it’s finally game day for an Orlando Magic squad eager to show off the strides made over a long offseason.

Many of the Magic’s players spent much of the summer at the team’s headquarters working for individual gains, and the team as a whole practiced together all of last week under the direction of new head coach Steve Clifford. Now, with tonight’s first preseason game – against the 76ers in Philadelphia – the Magic know that it’s never too early to start building strong habits.

``It’s going to be fun because we’re all just ready for the season to start and play against some other people,’’ Magic point guard D.J. Augustin said. ``We’ve been going pretty hard against ourselves and trying to make each other better, but it’s going to be different going against another team – and a good team at that.’’

Magic rookie center Mohamed Bamba, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, will make his professional debut tonight. And he’ll do so while surrounded by some familiar faces. Bamba went to high school in Westtown, Pa., a suburban city about 30 miles west of Philadelphia, and he noted that some of his best memories were going to Sixers games. Also, he could be facing Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid, who has become something of a mentor for Bamba after the two worked out together last spring and summer.

``He was a super generous dude, a very standup guy and someone you love to be around,’’ raved Bamba, who stayed at Embiid’s home in Philadelphia last spring when the Sixers were facing the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Tonight’s game is also the Magic head coaching debut for Clifford, who worked previously for the organization from 2007-12 as an assistant coach. Clifford was a part of the Magic the last time the franchise made the postseason and his long-range goal is to get the team back to competing for championships. Tonight’s goal is much more modest for the head coach.

``It’s basically about just seeing the things that we’ve worked on so far (in a game setting),’’ Clifford said. ``It gives us a chance to play against a really good team, so as much as anything it starts a step in the evaluation process.’’

Second-year forward Jonathan Isaac, Orlando’s No. 6 pick in 2017, admitted that he’ll likely have some jitters going into the first preseason game.

``We know that it’s just preseason, but we still want to come out and play well,’’ said Isaac, who was one of Orlando’s hardest workers in the offseason as he attempted to strengthen his body and grow his game. ``Yeah, I would say there will be some nerves with it being our first time playing together and with a new coach. I think it’s to be expected (to be nervous) and we’ll use it to work out the kinks. We’ll put try to put all the things together and play well.’’

In addition to featuring Embiid, the Sixers have a budding superstar in guard Ben Simmons and a proven veteran in J.J. Redick. Following tonight’s game, the Sixers leave for China where they will play two games against the Dallas Mavericks. Rather than focusing on their opponent, the Magic will keep their sights set on their own execution, energy and exuberance for the first preseason test of the season.

``We’re going to get to play a real game with real intensity and it’s going to feel good to get out there to play,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said. ``So, it’s starts (tonight).’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.



WATCH